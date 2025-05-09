Mother's Day smartwatch deal: This Samsung is at its lowest-ever price

By published

The perfect Mother's Day gift for the fitness buff in your family. Grab this Samsung smartwatch 33% cheaper ahead of Sunday at Amazon and Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on an orange background
(Image credit: Future/ Samsung)

Thinking of upgrading your Android smartwatch? Now may be the best time to do so. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has seen some great discounts in the last three months, but it has never been this cheap before. Amazon has now slashed its price by around $100, bringing it down to just $199.99. If you are not a fan of Amazon, the exact same discount is also available at Best Buy. But hurry, this deal may not last long.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is now a huge 33% off at Amazon and Best Buy, and the cheapest it has ever been.

This sleek wearable combines stylish design and a big, bright display with smartwatch capabilities and AI-powered health tracking features, making it a great all-rounder for Android users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Save 33% on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch. Available in cream and green, this AI-powered 40 mm smartwatch packs plenty of useful features, from advanced sleep tracking and wellness tips to music playback and contactless payments.

Price check: Best Buy: $199.99 | Walmart: $249.99

View Deal

While we admittedly did not have the chance to test this particular model, we did review its younger sibling last year. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 delivered a solid performance and myriad useful features at a reasonable price, so we think it's safe to assume the Galaxy Watch 7 is even better.

Image 1 of 8
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 being tested by our reviewer last year.(Image credit: Anna Gora)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is the most AI-powered wearable in the brand's line-up, offering you unprecedented insights into your health and fitness. For example, it can give you personalized wellness tips, analyze your sleeping habits or advise when to go ahead with a lung-busting workout and when it is better to rest and recover. Moreover, it allows you to track your exercise performance over time. It is like having a pocket-sized personal trainer.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy 7 is faster and more efficient than the previous Galaxy Watch models, and some also argue it is better looking and more customizable. True, this model still suffers from one-day battery life and other minor issues that plagued its predecessors, but on the whole, it delivers great value for money.

For less than $200, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a bargain. But hurry, we do not expect this deal to last long.

Key features: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 40 mm size, 5ATM water resistance, IP68 dust resistance, Samsung Wear OS, one-day battery life, AI-powered health and fitness tracking

Product launched: July 2024

Price history: For the past several months, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has fluctuated between $224.99 and $299.99. Now, it has dropped to just $199.9 — the lowest it has ever been.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | Walmart: $249.99| Best Buy: $199.99

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a well-rounded Android fitness tracker that does not cost an arm and a leg. While it looks almost identical to its younger siblings, it outperforms them with higher processing power and more advanced tracking features. Plus, it is the first Galaxy Watch to introduce AI-powered coaching. However, its one-day battery life and connectivity woes vastly eats into its overall value.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | T3 ★★★★ | Android Central ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You are an Android user looking for a multi-purpose fitness tracker or a fitness beginner who can benefit from AI-powered features.

❌ Do not buy it if: You are a seasoned athlete, outdoor enthusiast or an Apple user.

Check out our other guides to the best fitness trackers, best budget fitness trackers, best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.

Anna Gora
Anna Gora
Health Writer

Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.

