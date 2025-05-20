The Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch needs no introduction. This premium wearable is the crème de la crème of adventure watches, universally praised for its exceptional durability, top-notch tracking performance and ultra-advanced features. We even gave this fitness tracker 4.5/5 stars in our glowing Garmin Fenix 8 review.

Understandably, this top-shelf quality is fully reflected by its sky-high price — depending on the size and color, the Garmin Fenix 8 costs anywhere between $999.99 and $1,299.99, and it has not seen a single sale since its release in August 2024. Up until now, that is.

The Garmin Fenix 8 has just been discounted by a massive $200 at Amazon, bringing it to its lowest-ever price. Snap it up while you still can — the Memorial Day Sale may end on the 26th of May, but the stocks are currently running low, so grab this discount while it lasts.

We've seen the price fluctuate between $789.99 and $799.99 over the last 24 hours on Amazon, in case you wanted to save a further $10 over competitors Best Buy, Walmart and REI. However, we think Amazon still has the upper hand with this deal. While most retailers applied this discount exclusively to the model in slate grey, Amazon has slashed the prices of the Garmin Fenix 8 across virtually every size and color.

We have always had a soft spot for the Fenix series here at Live Science. Yes, these smartwatches are big, heavy and impractical at times, yes, they are prohibitively expensive and very much over-the-top for most people, but we just can't deny how exceptionally well-made they are. In fact, a few years ago, we ranked the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar as the best overall in our guide to the best Garmin watches, and it has firmly held on to that spot until the Garmin Fenix 8 took it over.

Image 1 of 7 We reviewed the Garmin Fenix 8 in December 2024 and really loved it. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

So, what makes the Garmin Fenix 8 so special? First and foremost, this smartwatch does not cut any corners. It has been made to perform in some of the most extreme circumstances, from scorching temperatures to ice-cold waters, and it is one of the handful of fitness trackers that you can take scuba diving. The Garmin Fenix 8 is a tough cookie, and it will easily keep up with some of your wildest adventures.

Secondly, it offers some of the best outdoor-oriented features of all Garmin watches. The Garmin Fenix 8 features stacks of pre-loaded maps, excellent GPS navigation and excellent running route planners. This watch will keep you on track, no matter where you are.

Lastly, it has plenty of advanced health-tracking features, including ECG and detailed sleep assessments. Even if you are not perusing the great outdoors, the Garmin Fenix 8 will keep you in shape. It is a real powerhouse, and now, you can get it $200 cheaper.

Key features: 1.4-inch 454x454 AMOLED display, multi-band GNSS, 10 ATM water resistance, dive-resistant up to 40m, titanium bezel, Sapphire Crystal screen protection, up to 16 days of battery life, 24/7 health and wellness monitoring.

Product launched: August 2024

Price history: The 47 mm Garmin Fenix 8 has been consistently priced at around $999.99 since its release in August 2024. Now, it has been discounted to $799.99, making it the cheapest it has ever been.

Price comparison: REI: $799.99 | Walmart: $799.99 | Best Buy: $799.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Fenix 8 is a Rolls-Royce of adventure watches, whether it is in design, features, or performance. This rugged wearable offers everything a serious outdoor adventurer may ever need or want, from military-grade durability and dive-ready water resistance to topographic maps, ultra-long battery life and a mind-boggling array of workout-tracking features. It is fast, good-looking, and most importantly, exceptionally accurate at assessing various aspects of cardiovascular fitness. Most reviewers had just one major gripe — the sky-high price tag.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | Advnture ★★★★★ | Live Science ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You are a serious athlete or outdoor adventurer looking for a top-quality adventure watch.

❌ Do not buy it if: You are an occasional exerciser or want something smaller and less intimidating (such as the Garmin Instinct 3, for example.)

