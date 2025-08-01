Whether you are preparing for a cycling competition, spinning pedals during a sweaty spin class at your local gym or simply working on improving your stamina at home, a good pair of cycling shoes can make a huge difference to your training routine. Unlike regular trainers or running shoes, they are solely designed to make your rides safer, more efficient and more comfortable. The problem is, good indoor cycling footwear does not come cheap and is rarely on sale. Until today, that is.

The excellent Peloton Altos Unisex Cycling Shoes have just seen their prices slashed by up to 52% off at Amazon, and while the exact discount varies slightly depending on the size, it does not change the fact that they are now all the cheapest they have ever been.

You can trust us when we say that this rare deal is not to be missed. We gave the Peloton cycling shoes a solid 4.5-star rating and named them the best option overall in our guide to the best shoes for indoor cycling. It simply does not get better than this!

Unsurprisingly, the Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes are best suited for Peloton machines, but that does not mean you can't use them with other makes and brands. As long as your exercise bike has delta-style clipless pedals, these shoes will still fit. The switch is well worth it.

The Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes easily outperform their competitors with their inclusive range of sizes, stylish design and comfortable fit. They are highly breathable, so they do a fabulous job during sweaty spin classes, but they are also sturdy and durable, so they can last you for a very long time. Perhaps more importantly, the Peloton Altos cycling shoes can make tangible improvements to your cycling efficiency, foot stability and muscle engagement. We think they are the perfect all-rounder for cycling enthusiasts, and so do many other cycling shoe testers. So, do not dwell on this offer too long. Right now, you can get these excellent footwear at its lowest-ever price, and that does not happen too often.

Key features: Women's size range 5.5 - 15.5, Men's size range 4 - 14, delta-compatible bike cleats, hook and loop straps, breathable mesh

Product launched: January 2022

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of Peloton Altos cycling shoes fluctuated between $120 and $145. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $63.80, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $63.80 | DICK's Sporting Goods: $100 | Target: $145

Reviews consensus: The Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes are universally praised as some of the best footwear for indoor cycling out there and a particularly great fit for those who own the Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+. Reviews tend to compliment their stylish design, comfortable fit and easily adjustable straps, and some testers even noted how these shoes helped them improve their overall cycling performance. Negative remarks, on the other hand, focus mostly on their high price, narrow toe box and limited cleat compatibility.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want to make your indoor cycling sessions more comfortable or take your spinning performance to the next level.

❌ Don't buy it if: You do not use your exercise bike often or have relatively wide feet.

