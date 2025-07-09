Whether you want to spruce up your home gym with one of the best rowing machines, upgrade your exercise bike, or treat yourself to a new pair of running shoes, the Amazon Prime Day sale has plenty to offer to budget-savvy fitness enthusiasts. However, not everything that glitters is gold.
We know how difficult it is to navigate the Prime Day sale, which is why we spent many hours searching for the best offers on fitness gear and workout equipment. You can trust our judgement — as qualified health and fitness experts who have spent years testing different fitness products, we know what is worth the hype, plus we covered the last several Prime Day events, so we know if the prices this year are truly the lowest.
Best Prime Day fitness deals at a glance
- 🚣♀️ Rowing machine deals: Up to $600 off on the Aviron Strong Series
- 🚣♀️ Prime Day rower deals: Up to 33% off on Merach, Yosuda and more
- 🚴♀️ Prime Day bike deals: Save on Peloton, Merach and more
- 🚲 Bowflex exercise bike deals: Up to $700 off on the Velocore
- 🏃♂️ Under-desk treadmills: Hit your step goals for less at Amazon
- 🎵 Running earbuds deals: Save on Apple, Soundcore and more
- 👟 Prime Day running shoe deals: Up to 50% off at Amazon
Best Prime Day fitness deals today
Save $600 on the Aviron Strong Series Rower, our favorite exercise machine for beginners and one of the best rowing machines for fun workouts. The best part? It is now at its lowest-ever price.
Save $140 on the Proform 750R, our favorite budget rowing machine. It may not have interactive screens and other premium frills, but it makes up for it with is sturdy, foldable design and whisper-quiet flywheel. But hurry, this rower is on clearance, so it may sell out soon.
Save 25% on the Peloton Bike. With its fun fitness classes and excellent exercise content on demand, this iconic exercise bike is a perfect choice for beginners and those who struggle to stick to their exercise routine. Now at its lowest-ever price.
Save $700 on the Bowflex VeloCore bike, one of the few cardio machines that allows you to lean left and right for a more realistic riding experience. It is a great budget-friendly alternative to the Wahoo KICKR Bike V2. If you like fun workouts, we can't recommend it enough.
Save $150 on the Peloton Tread. This smart treadmill won us over with its durable frame, user-friendly design and engaging fitness content on demand. We rarely see it on offer, so snap this Prime Deal up before it expires.
Save $100 on the Urevo E4W SpaceWalk Walking Pad, an excellent budget-friendly treadmill with a stylish wood grain finish and wide app compatibility. This affordable gem helps us daily to hit our step goals.
Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, ultra-compact and comfortable earbuds that are suitable for running, weightlifting and other sports activities. Our gym companions for better or worse.
Save 28% on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Sleek, secure and comfortable to wear, these earbuds are perfect for long runs and heavy gym sessions. Great noise cancellation, too.
Save up to $60 on the Brooks Glycerin 21, a neutral running shoe that impressed us with its stable design and ample cushioning. An excellent mid-range option for beginners.
Save up to $44 on the Saucony Ride 18, one of the best running shoes for cushioning and durability, and an excellent alternative to the more pricey Asics and New Balance models.
- Read our Amazon Prime Day 2025 science deals page for more excellent discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear.
Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.