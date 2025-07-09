Whether you want to spruce up your home gym with one of the best rowing machines, upgrade your exercise bike, or treat yourself to a new pair of running shoes, the Amazon Prime Day sale has plenty to offer to budget-savvy fitness enthusiasts. However, not everything that glitters is gold.

We know how difficult it is to navigate the Prime Day sale, which is why we spent many hours searching for the best offers on fitness gear and workout equipment. You can trust our judgement — as qualified health and fitness experts who have spent years testing different fitness products, we know what is worth the hype, plus we covered the last several Prime Day events, so we know if the prices this year are truly the lowest.

Best Prime Day fitness deals at a glance

Best Prime Day fitness deals today

Best for realistic rides Bowflex VeloCore bike: was $2,199 now $1,499 at BowFlex Save $700 on the Bowflex VeloCore bike, one of the few cardio machines that allows you to lean left and right for a more realistic riding experience. It is a great budget-friendly alternative to the Wahoo KICKR Bike V2. If you like fun workouts, we can't recommend it enough.

Best for heavy gym sessions Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Save 28% on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. Sleek, secure and comfortable to wear, these earbuds are perfect for long runs and heavy gym sessions. Great noise cancellation, too.

Best overall Saucony Ride 18: was $140 now $96 at Amazon Save up to $44 on the Saucony Ride 18, one of the best running shoes for cushioning and durability, and an excellent alternative to the more pricey Asics and New Balance models.

Read our Amazon Prime Day 2025 science deals page for more excellent discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.