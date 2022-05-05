Peloton Bike review

The Peloton Bike is nothing short of excellent. Not only does it feature a refined and robust design that supports you through energetic spin classes, but the Peloton App is a genuine game-changer for those who struggle with workout motivation.

It might come with premium pricing, but the Peloton Bike delivers an experience that justifies the high spend. Not only is the bike aesthetically pleasing, but it also has a sturdy, robust build that withstands even the most vigorous spin-style workouts. It ranks pretty highly in our round-up of the best exercise bikes.

One of the strongest aspects of the Peloton Bike is also one of its most contentious. The Peloton App is quite simply brilliant. The instructors are not only enthusiastic and motivational (although some users may find the onslaught of positivity a little schmaltzy), but they also build fantastic spin-style workouts that are good calorie-burners and great fun.

However, the All Access Membership that’s required to use the Peloton App on your Peloton Bike is the price of a gym membership by itself ($39 / £39 / AU$59 monthly). On top of that, users who don’t have a Peloton product can access the Digital App for a fraction of the price ($12.99 / £12.99 / AU$16.99).

Specs Dimensions: 60” x 24” x 48”

Weight: 135lb

Flywheel: 38 lbs

Max user weight: 297 lbs

Display: 21.5" HD

Drive type: Belt

Resistance: Magnetic

Warranty: 5 year bike, 1 year screen

Workouts: Available via All Access Membership subscription

Other features: Drinks holder, weight holders

Given the hefty price that you’re already paying for the bike itself, the cost of the app might be enough to put some users off – especially considering that you can’t unlock the bike’s full potential without the app. And you’ll also need to buy Delta-compatible cleats to clip into the pedals, which is another expense.

However, if the monthly cost of the Peloton App and the premium price of the Peloton Bike don’t faze you, then they’re absolutely worth investing in. Not only do you know that you’re getting a high-quality bike capable of fun, calorie-torching workouts, but the five-year warranty for the frame (notably, the touchscreen only has a 12-month warranty) means that you can ride with peace of mind.

Set up and usability

(Image credit: Louise Carey)

Set up and usability score: 4/5

The set-up process was fairly smooth, as the bike comes fully put together (you just have to attach the screen.) To link to your All-Access Membership, you have to input a six-letter code that’s sent over with your original order confirmation. After this, the Peloton Bike advised us that there was an update to the latest operating system available, which didn’t take long at all.

Weighing in at 135lb / 61kg, this is one of the heavier exercise bikes on the market, which can make moving it about your home a bit difficult. Luckily, Peloton has had the foresight to incorporate two wheels at the front of the bike that are designed to make it easier to move – as seen above. Good luck getting it up or down stairs though…

Design and display

(Image credit: Louise Carey)

Design and display score: 5/5

When it comes to the design of the Peloton Bike, there’s very little to criticize. The frame is sleek and sturdy, while the tablet screen is large enough for an immersive workout without overpowering the size of the bike itself. The frame also features a matte black finish that feels luxe and stylish, no matter where it’s placed inside the home.

The Peloton Bike dimensions clock in at 60” (H) x 24” (W) x 48” (L) and we found that it slotted nicely into its designated area without taking up too much excess space. It’s worth noting that, unless you don’t mind having cables running across your floor, you’ll be limited in where you can place the bike, because the tablet needs to be connected to power in order to work. This won’t necessarily be an issue for everyone, but we found ourselves having to unplug the Peloton Bike after every use in order to prevent a tripping hazard.

The bike also features a water bottle holder underneath the screen and a place to put small weights behind the seat. While both sets of holders are usefully placed and feel strong enough, we wouldn’t call either of them universally-sized. In fact, we had to buy a new water bottle that was slim enough to fit into the water bottle holder. If you’re keen to make sure that your bottle and weights fit perfectly, Peloton offers a range of accessories to complement your bike.

Features (4/5)

(Image credit: Louise Carey)

Features score: 4/5

The main feature worth talking about on the bike is the All-Access Membership. As mentioned above, you have to pay $39 per month for this – but we think it’s worth the cost.

Households are able to set up a different account for each individual user (the All-Access Membership supports unlimited users), which is essential if you like to track your progress. Each new user is taken through a short set of videos that explain how to set up your Peloton Bike for maximum comfort and efficiency.

There are a variety of workouts available on the Peloton App, from classic spin-style workouts to boxing classes to relaxing yoga sessions. It’s worth noting that, unlike the Peloton Bike Plus, you can’t spin the screen around to view it during workouts that aren’t on the bike. However, you can download the app on your phone, laptop or smart TV to stream non-bike workouts there instead.

Choosing your class is a fairly fun process. Not only are there a range of pre-recorded options, but you can also sign onto live classes for a chance to compete with fellow Peloton users in real-time. To select a pre-recorded workout, you can use a range of filters to narrow down your search. These include the instructor, the type of music, the type of workout, how long the workout is and more. So, if you want a 20-minute heavy metal HIIT workout with your favorite Peloton instructor, there’s a good chance that you’ll find a few great options.

Each class features a warm up and a cool down. We found that the cool down is usually fairly brief (at around a minute long), but Peloton will offer some more extensive cool down sessions after your class has ended. While the type of guidance will vary between instructors, we found that there will usually be some useful insight into posture and form during each spin-style class.

Performance

(Image credit: Louise Carey)

Performance score: 4.5/5

Throughout each workout, the bike feels decently secure underneath. However, at particularly vigorous parts of the workout when you’re out of the saddle, the bike does occasionally wobble slightly.

We also found the saddle slightly uncomfortable to begin with, experiencing some saddle soreness for the first week or so. However, as we got used to the seat this soreness soon dissipated.

Overall, we simply cannot fault the Peloton for its performance. Not only are there a variety of fun and effective workout options via the Peloton App, but the bike’s supreme build quality supports you effortlessly throughout even the toughest HIIT ride. The only negative is the premium price that you have to pay for the experience.

Value for money

Value for money score: 2/5

At $1,495 / £1,350 / AU$2,295, this bike doesn't come cheap. Add to that the cost of bagging yourself some of the best shoes for Peloton and a subscription to the platform, and you're looking at an even higher upfront cost (the subscription usually costs $39.)

It's undeniably a sleek and powerful machine, but at this price we can't give it a good score for it's overall value for money.

Should you buy

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Louise Carey) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Louise Carey) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Louise Carey)

To put it simply, the Peloton Bike is a stunning piece of equipment. With a sleek and robust design, a beautifully crisp display and well-placed holders for water bottles and a set of weights, the Peloton Bike is a pleasure to use.

While you can use the app with a non-Peloton bike (and pay much less subsequently), it’s just not quite the same. You won't have access to the on-screen performance metrics and you won’t experience the motivational community aspects either.

If the cost of the bike and the subscription gives you second thoughts, then you might be better served by a cheaper machine. But if you've got the cash to spare, we can wholeheartedly recommend the Peloton bike as a brilliant at-home workout option.

Alternatives

Looking for a budget buy? We’d recommend the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Bike. It costs just over $300 – so don’t expect fancy features, it doesn’t even track your cadence – but it does have a notably comfy seat and a sturdy frame.

Or, if you’ve looking for an alternative high-end option, you could try the Echelon Connect EX3. It doesn’t come with a screen, but instead has a handy tablet/ phone holder, so you can sign up to the platform of your choosing and stream your favorite spin-style classes.

How we tested

Our reviewer subjected this bike to a rigorous review process, completing a range of workouts over several months before writing up their findings. The bike was then scored across five factors:

Set up and usability

Design and display

Features

Performance

Value for money

We used these scores to determine the bike's overall rating. The Peloton scored very highly and is one of the best that we've tested, so it ranks highly in our guide to the best exercise bikes.