Exercise bike on sale: the best deals available now

If you're looking to pick up an exercise bike on sale, our guide to the amazing exercise bike deals available right now will help you. With Black Friday on the horizon, we've scoured the internet to find fantastic exercise bikes at an equally fantastic price – and we check this page daily to ensure it stays up-to-date.

Having an exercise bike at home is an easy and effective way to stay fit. You can hop on the saddle and tick off your cardio regardless of time constraints or terrible weather. Plus, after buying the bike you don't need to worry about gym memberships or studio class costs to get your spin fix.

If you're wondering whether exercise bikes are good cardio, you'll be happy to learn that they can not only improve cardiovascular fitness, but also build muscle strength and burn calories. One additional bonus is that you can watch TV or have dinner in the oven while you’re working out. Plus, with cold weather on the way, exercise bikes are a great way to keep exercising in the winter.

Which exercise bike on sale is right for you?

The demand for stationary bikes, along with other home gym equipment, peaked during the pandemic and they've remained a popular choice since, with more models becoming available to suit every budget and fitness goal. One of the reasons why exercise bikes are so popular is that they're a great way to exercise without hurting knees, but they're also a great way to build your glutes and work your abs as well.

The most common type are uprights, which are great entry level bikes that are often the most affordable option. Spin bikes, also known indoor cycling bikes, are similar in look and feel to a road racing bike and offer a high-intensity workout with the spin-studio experience. These tend to be more expensive but you get a greater range of resistance and many have smart functionality so can be synced with fitness apps and platforms. Beginners, older adults or those with back or knee issues may benefit from choosing a recumbent bike – or it could simply just be the comfier option for you. Recumbent bikes resemble a chair with a backrest for extra support and pedals out front, and come with varied functions to provide a great all-round workout.

Choosing the most suitable bike for you depends on how much you want to spend, how often you're planning to use it and the spec you need. For a high-end smart bike, such as Peleton or Echelon, you won't get much change from a few thousand dollars – although there are often great deals to be had on the bestsellers.

These feature-rich bikes are most suited to spin-class devotees and those serious about their fitness training. If you're on a tight budget, the most basic of exercise bikes can be found for under $200. You can jump on these and raise your heart rate but they have little in the way of performance features. For a mid-range indoor cycling bike with a quality build and good functionality expect to pay between $500 and $1000 – or less if you pick one up in the sale.

Consider factors such as seat comfort, how easy it is to operate the console and what options enable you to adjust the bike to your perfect set up. It's also useful to think about the space you have at home. Some models have a large footprint whereas others are more compact. Fold-up options enable you to store your bike away when you're not using it. You might also want to look out for user-friendly extras on the bike such as bottle holders and ledges to prop your phone or tablet.

Exercise bike deals

Bowflex C7 Bike Today's best Bowflex deal Bowflex C7 Bike - was $1,499.99 , now $899.99 at BestBuy

Save a huge $600 on this high-quality Bowflex bike in this excellent deal from BestBuy in the run-up to Black Friday. With this bike, you can access daily custom workouts and cycle through virtual scenic destinations, all for less than $900.

Bowflex VeloCore Bike Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16" — was $1999.99, now $1,699.99 at Bestbuy

Save $300 on this great Bowflex VeloCore Bike deal at Bestbuy. It comes with a 16" screen, and a unique lean mode that gives it an edge over other exercise bikes.

Image NordicTrack GX 2.7 U – was $799.99 , now $349.99 at Best Buy

Featuring a 5" multicolor display, an interia-enhanced flywheel and 20 resistance levels, this exercise bike is currently discounted by $450 at Best Buy. It even has 20 onboard workouts already built in as well!

Image Costway Exercise Bike – was $399.99 , now $195.99 at Target

With a multifunctional display and phone holder, adjustable resistance and a silent steel flywheel, this exercise bike is designed to give you maximum bang for your buck – and at this discount, who could turn their nose up at it!

Image Geemax bike – was $239.99 , now $159.99 at Walmart

This exercise bike from Geemax features a maximum load weight of 264.55 lbs, an 8kg balanced bidirectional steel flywheel, stepless resistance adjustment and an LCD monitor to keep track of your workouts. Plus, the 245 user reviews look pretty promising!

Exercise bike on sale

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike YB007A deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike YB007A Best value spin bike Resistance: : Friction, infinite levels | Max weight capacity: : 330 lbs | Set-up dimensions:: 44.5" L x 21.7" W x 45.3" H | Home assembly: : Yes | Warranty: : 1 year Heavy flywheel Feels solid Short warranty Basic monitor

The Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike offers the spin-studio experience for an exceptionally reasonable price. The updated model of this already popular bike features a 40 lb weight flywheel, belt driven system and durable felted wool brake that combined give an ultra-smooth ride that's so quiet it's almost silent.

Uphills, downhills and intervals can be simulated by fine-tuning the resistance knob, with no upper limit to how hard you can push yourself. During fast sprints, we found that the thickened frame tube on the Yosuda feels robust and safe on a par with the top-tier bikes we reviewed.

The bike's console is fairly basic but considering the cost, that's unsurprising. There are no set programs and the monitor isn't backlit, but you can track your time, speed, cadence, distance and calories burned on the simple LCD display. The soft breathable saddle can be adjusted four-ways and the bottle cage and iPad holder are welcome extras on this quality option.

XTerra FB160 Folding Bike deals

(Image credit: Xterra)

XTerra FB160 Folding Bike Best space-saving bike Resistance: : Magnetic, 8 levels | Max weight capacity: : 250 lb | Set-up dimensions: : 31.8" L x 18.1" W x 43.4" H | Home assembly: : Yes | Warranty:: 1 year frame, 90 day parts Sturdy for price Great value 5' 10" max height Lower weight limit

If you're short on space, the Xterra FB160 may be the bike for you. It folds away to just 18" x 18" so can easily be stashed in a cupboard or the corner of a room in between workouts. The addition of wheels means no lifting is needed when moving it around.

It's a basic bike compared to others in our list so there are no bells and whistles, but for the price it's solid and stable with eight levels of resistance so you can switch between an easier or more challenging workout, making it ideal for beginners. It's also quiet which adds to its appeal if you'll be cycling in an apartment or shared area of the house.

There's a tray to hold a tablet or phone if you're streaming a class and a simple LCD monitor gives feedback on speed, distance, time and calorie burn. Handlebar sensors will track your heart rate. It's surprisingly comfortable too with a large seat and padded grip. All-in-all, a great budget buy to help you get fitter.

Schwinn Fitness 230 Recumbent Bike deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Schwinn Fitness 230 Recumbent Bike Best recumbent bike Resistance: : Magnetic, 16 levels | Max weight capacity: : 300 lbs | Set-up dimensions: : 63.9" L x 27" W x 44.4" H | Home assembly: : Yes | Warranty: : 2 years Bluetooth enabled User-friendly console Requires space Plasticky seat

The Schwinn 230 (Schwinn 510R in some countries), has digital connectivity and plenty of user-friendly features that makes it one of the best – and affordable, recumbent bikes you can pick up. There's a large vented seat that adjusts along the seat rail so you can customise your fit, and easy-grip handles. Pedals are weighted so they rotate smoothly and the bikes's flywheel system is super-quiet so workouts won't disturb family or neighbours.

Contact grips monitor heart rate, and metrics such as speed, RPM, calories, distance, and time can be tracked. There's a good choice of built-in programs to meet your training goals – 13 in total, or you can subscribe to cycling apps such as Explore the World or Zwift and head off on a virtual outdoor adventure.

We found the 5.5" LCD console to be particularly premium compared to similarly-priced bikes with backlighting, clear visibility and quick start menu. There's also a handy shelf for your device and a space on the bike to hold your water bottle, too.

Peloton deals

(Image credit: Peloton)

Peloton Best smart bike Resistance: : Electromagnetic, 100 levels | Max weight capacity: : 297 lbs | Set-up dimensions: : 59" L x 23" W x 53" H | Home assembly: : No | Warranty: : 1 year parts, 5 years frame High-end build Interactive cycling experience Expensive Recurring costs

Despite fierce competition, Peloton's base model remains an all-time best-seller. With stand-out smart features and a global community of riders that's now into the millions, the bike has cult status. Made from carbon steel, it's sleek, comfortable and highly customisable with a near-silent flywheel and sensitive electromagnetic resistance that's controlled manually so you get the most from your cardio sessions. It has WIFI, Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity, and an impressive 21.5” HD touchscreen.

This bike is professionally assembled on delivery, so there's no fiddling around with the set up. The biggest feat for newcomers is familiarizing yourself with the app and the thousands of on-demand workouts and live classes – once you do you'll discover it's these that separate the bike from its rivals. Immersive interactivity with leaderboard-inspired competition, celebrity-esque instructors and a community of devotees will keep motivation levels high.

To be part of the Peloton pack there is of course investment beyond the bike as you'll need to factor in the $39 subscription cost for classes. You'll also need Peloton shoes, or at least ones compatible with Look Delta cleats. But, for avid indoor-cyclists or those who want to switch out their gym or studio membership, it's still a purchase that makes sense long term.

Assault AirBike Classic deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Assault AirBike Classic Best fan bike Resistance: : Fan, increases with effort | Max weight capacity: : 300 lbs | Set-up dimensions: : 50.9" L x 23.3" W x 50" H | Home assembly: : Yes | Warranty: : 5 years A challenging workout Easy to assemble Large footprint Fan is noisy

The classic Assault AirBike is a favourite in HIIT classes and crossfit studios up and down the country and home riders can benefit from the high-intensity, full-body workouts that gym-goers love, without leaving the house.

It's part exercise bike, part elliptical trainer and like all fan resistance bikes, the more you power your upper and lower body, the more difficult it becomes with no upper limit to the resistance. It boasts a commercial-quality, heavy-duty steel frame and reinforced foot pedals (you don't need special shoes) that result in a sturdy cycling experience with no wobbles even during the most intense of rides. The seat is adjustable six ways for maximum comfort.

Choose a HIIT session, Tabata workout or pick an stamina training program from the seven modes on the console – or design your own program using time, distance, calories or your heart rate as a metric. If you want to be challenged, this bike won't disappoint.