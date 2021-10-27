Treadmill deals: which is the right treadmill deal for you?

Treadmill deals can help save you money on your journey to keep fit in the comfort of your own home. As one of the most popular types of home exercise equipment, treadmills provide a great aerobic workout and can help to build strength and endurance. It’s no wonder over $1.5bn was spent on treadmills in the US in 2020, according to Statista .

However, what exactly should you look for when buying a treadmill? It’s a big investment, so you want to consider your budget, needs, space and how much you’ll use it, as well as any premium features you might want it to have.

While commercial treadmill prices can be on the pricier side, there are lots of treadmill deals and discounts to help you save money. Additionally, many models are even foldable, which are a great option for people short on space.

The good news is you can find a home treadmill for under $500, but it’s worth considering that you tend to get what you pay for. This means that a more affordable model might not last as long as one over the $1,000 mark. Below, we reveal the latest treadmill deals to help you make the right choice for you.

Which treadmill deal is right for you?

Choosing a treadmill deal means that you need to consider a few things before you buy:

What’s your budget?

How noisy is the machine?

What size and horsepower is the motor?

How big is the running belt?

What’s the weight capacity?

One of the biggest considerations for many people will be the noise level of the machine. Some treadmills can be noisier than others, so bear that in mind before you buy. The size of the motor is also important. At the very least, you’ll want to look for a motor with 1.5 horsepower (HP). However, if you’re a regular runner, it’s recommended to opt for 2.5 to 3.0 HP. The XTERRA TR6.6 Treadmill is a gym-quality machine that features a powerful motor that will satisfy keen running enthusiasts. You will also need a more powerful motor depending on your weight.

The size of the running belt is another important consideration. You’ll want to look for one that’s sized at least 48” by 18” for running. However, if you’re over 182cms (6ft) tall then you’ll need at least a 52” belt for walking, and a 54” one for running. The NordicTrack 2950 treadmill features a 60” running belt, making it a good option for serious runners.

Meanwhile, if you’re after a smaller machine, the UMAY Portable Under Desk treadmill slots beneath a table or sofa, making it ideal for walking or light jogging.

Treadmill deals

Image Great deal ProForm Pro 5000 – was $1,699.99 , now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Featuring a 14" Smart HD touchscreen, a 20 x 60" tread belt, a self-cooling Mach Z motor and a 30-day iFit membership (valued at $396), this treadmill now has a $500 discount at Best Buy. View Deal

Image ProForm Carbon TL – was $899.99 , now $649.99 at Best Buy

This smart folding treadmill enables you to easily connect your own tablet or smartphone to your treadmill. It also features an incline range of 0–10%, a 20 x 55" tread belt and a heart rate monitor too. View Deal

Image Costway 2.25HP – was $999.99 , now $504.99 at Target

Featuring a foldable and adjustable incline design that can run at up to 7.5MPH, this treadmill has a 2.25 HP impulse motor that's designed to help users do anything from interval to speed to endurance training. View Deal

Image Costway 1HP treadmill – was $899.99 , now $257.99 at Target

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful treadmill that will get the job done, this model from Costway could be the answer. Capable of being folded away for easy storage, this treadmill has 12 in-built workout programs. View Deal

Treadmills on sale

Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill deal

(Image credit: Walmart)

Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill Best treadmill for walking Weight limit: : 240lbs | Dimensions: 55.1" x 24.2" x 41.3" | Dimensions (Folded): 17.7" x 24.2" x 48.8" | Running belt: : 15.7” x 43.3” | Programs:: 12 | Incline:: No | Max speed: : 6.2mph | Motor: : 1.5 HP | Foldable: | Comes with two knee straps : Folding treadmill Affordable No incline Small running surface

This is an entry-level treadmill with no ability to increase the incline. However, this treadmill is so affordable that this omission can be forgiven. It’s worth noting that this treadmill has a small walking area, as it’s designed for lighter people who are walkers or joggers rather than heavy-duty runners. It comes with 12 programs and is great value as a starter treadmill. For those who are short of space and want something that’s capable of being compact, this treadmill folds away. Other features include a built-in USB port, an audio jack, speakers and heart rate pulse grips.

XTERRA TR6.6 Treadmill deal

(Image credit: Xtera)

XTERRA TR6.6 Treadmill Best treadmill for gym quality Weight limit: : 350lbs | Dimensions: 78.9” x 35” x 57.1” | Dimensions (Folded): 38.6” x 35” x 73” | Running belt: : 20” x 60” | Programs: 12 | Incline: 15% | LCD screen: 7.5” | Max speed:: 12 mph | Motor: : 3.0HP | Foldable: | Lifetime warranty on frame and motor: Handlebar controls Wide running surface Heavy Bulky

This great value treadmill has everything you need, featuring running settings that are perfect for anyone ranging from beginner to pro. It can withstand 20+ hours of use a week thanks to its wide running belt and deck cushioning, which can support up to 159kg (350lbs). This treadmill also has an in-built shock absorbing system, which is designed to be joint-friendly and can help reduce risk of injury. Meanwhile, the deck has a two-ply belt and industrial grade 2.36” rollers with ball bearings for smooth motion, which should help make it super durable.

Famistar 9028S 3.2HP Portable Folding Electric treadmill deal

(Image credit: Walmart)

Famistar 3.25HP Folding Electric Treadmill Best treadmill for first-time treadmill owners Weight limit: : 300lbs | Dimensions:: 61.40” x 27.50” x 49.20” | Dimensions (Folded):: 26.7” x 27.5” x 53.1” | Running belt: : 47.2” x 16/5” | Programs: 12 | Incline: 15% | Max speed: : 9 mph | Display: LCD | Motor: : 3.25 HP | Foldable: | Speaker: Inbuilt hi-fi MP3 | Includes two free knee straps: Large running surface Handrail controls Noisy Tablet doesn’t fit on control panel

With a shock-absorbing running belt and a hi-fi MP3 speaker system, the Famistar 3.2HP Portable Folding Electric treadmill has an auto incline setting and AUX port for your phone to play your favourite running tracks. Impressively, this treadmill folds up to less than 30 square inches and it features 12 programs to choose from and a powerful 3.25HP motor. The Famistar 3.2HP also comes with handrail controls and is designed to be super easy to both set up and fold away.

UMAY Portable Under Desk treadmill deal

(Image credit: Walmart)

UMAY Portable Under Desk treadmill Best treadmill for office use Weight limit: : 198lbs | Dimensions: 57.9” x 23.6” x 8.9” | Running belt: : 45.3” x 16.1” | Programs: 12 | Max speed: : 4 mph | Motor: : 1.5HP | Foldable: Compact and quiet Stows under desk or sofa Time limit on warranty Quite heavy

Designed for walking and light jogging, the lightweight UMAY Portable Under Desk treadmill is great for home offices and people short of space. It has a shock-absorbing surface that’s designed to be easy on the joints, a durable steel frame and a wireless remote control feature. One of the main downsides is that you can’t go too fast on this treadmill, as the speed limit is just 4mph. However, you can still work up a good sweat by speed walking or light jogging, making this treadmill great for heart health and improving overall cardiovascular fitness.

Treadmill accessories deals

Looking for some great treadmill accessories deals? Protect your floor with the waterproof, non-slip Famistar treadmill trainer floor mat ($39.99). It also doubles up as an exercise mat when you want to take your workout to the floor, or do a cool down or stretch session. XTERRA also has a deal on its treadmill mat , currently $44.99, down from $54.99. The 3” x 7” mat is 6mm thick to dampen vibrations and reduce noise, as well as protect floors from scratches and scrapes.

Working out on a treadmill can be a sweaty business. Cool down with this AMACOOL battery-operated clip on fan for $28.99, down from its original price of $35.99.

Safety key stopped working or lost? This universal magnet replacement safety key

is compatible with NordicTrack, Proform, Reebok, Epic, Golds Gym, Weslo and Freemotion, and easily clamps to clothing.

No screen holder on your treadmill? The JUBOR tablet mount is compatible with 4.7” x 12.9" screens so you can read, watch TV or even join Zoom meetings while you work out.