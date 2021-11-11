Black Friday under desk treadmill deals: Keep fit in the comfort of your own office

Have you spent hours researching Black Friday under desk treadmill deals for your home office before, but couldn't find the right model for you? Well, fear not, with the Black Friday weekend fast approaching we have all the best under desk treadmill deals right here.

Essentially, an under desk treadmill is the moving deck part of a treadmill, minus the handle bars, console and screen. You can slot them under most standing desks, depending on the size. This means that you can walk and type at the same time – perfect for those who love to multitask.

Under desk treadmills have really revolutionized the way we work from home. Not only are they much more compact than the traditional bulky treadmill, but treadmill running is easier than outdoor running when you're time-poor. Plus, under desk treadmills are also perfect for getting fit while watching TV after work as well.

When it comes to shopping for under desk treadmill deals, there are two things you need to consider before investing: First off size is crucial – will it fit under your current desk? The second factor to consider is noise, anything too noisy will distract you from working and the third thing to consider is your budget - the more you spend, the better quality your model will be. Of course, you might prefer an ordinary treadmill deal instead, if you're more interested in a machine that's dedicated to running rather than walking at your standing desk.

If you're looking to increase your step intake at home, then this dedicated under desk treadmill hub can point you in all the right directions, especially when many brands have already slashed the price of some models before the Black Friday weekend. We've done the research for you, so that you can shop the best rates according to your budget. One thing to note, stock shortages are expected this Black Friday, so don't delay bagging that deal…

Under desk treadmill deals

Superfit 2 in 1 folding treadmill – was $599.99, now $299.99 at Walmart

This 2 in 1 folding treadmill features a Bluetooth speaker, a remote control, a seven-layer non-slip running belt and a powerful 2.25 HP ultra-quiet motor that's designed to make this treadmill suitable for the home, office and gym.

Redliro 2 in 1 treadmill – was $599, now $329 at Walmart

This 2 in 1 folding treadmill means that you can use it as either an ordinary running treadmill or an under desk treadmill that enables you to get some walking done while you're working at your standing desk.

Caroma 2 in 1 folding treadmill – was $2,299.99, now $334.99 at Walmart

Powered by a 2.25 HP motor, this treadmill has a walking speed of 0.6-3.7MPH and a running speed of 0.6–7.5MPH. It also has an integrated Bluetooth speaker, remote control and an LED touchscreen as well.

Which under desk treadmill deal should I buy?

Whether you want to use an under desk treadmill for learning how to start running, or use it to break up sitting stationary all day, we've got you covered. No matter what budget you're working with, you'll want to look for an under desk treadmill where the track has enough bounce and room to feel comfortable to walk.

However, those with a smaller budget might struggle to find an under desk treadmill that isn't a little noisy during use. If you're in a top floor apartment, then you might want to look at models at a higher price point to avoid disgruntled neighbors. Some treadmills feature a sound insulation layer, which is particularly useful for those who want to learn how to run for longer without getting tired on an under desk treadmill.

Want to get into training after an injury? You'll want to find an under desk treadmill with a shock-absorbing running belt with extra cushioning for your joints and muscles. Anti-slip rubber pads will also assist with stability too.

Under desk treadmills on sale

Murtisol Under Desk Treadmill JF-H 40D deal

Murtisol Under Desk Treadmill JF-H 40D Best under desk treadmill deal for those who are on a budget Specifications Weight: : 61 lbs Noise: : ‘Ultra-quiet' 0.75HP motor Features: : The digital monitor displays time, distance and speed. 12 built in fitness programs, remote wrist control access Reasons to buy + Affordable + LED touchable display and remote operating Reasons to avoid - Max speed 4mph - Quite fiddly to set up the remote wrist control

If you're new to using treadmill machines, this is a good beginner option due to the low 4mph top speed and no incline. However, if you're trying to increase your running pace then you might want to consider a higher-end model. There's no assembly required for this under desk treadmill, apart from the lubrication tool that's needed to adjust the belt – make sure you spend time doing this in order to avoid the tread jumping.

Operating the machine should be pretty straightforward with a touch screen LED display and the added bonus of a remote wrist control. However, many online reviews have explained how batteries were missing from the remote wristband, so ensure you check this out as soon as your treadmill arrives.

The JF-H40D is available in a range of colors, so you can match your treadmill to your interiors. With a roomy 40" x 16" shock-absorbing running belt walking belt and weighing in at 61 pounds, this under desk treadmill should be able to be easily transported to under the bed and sofa when not in use. Meanwhile, the ‘ultra-quiet' 0.75HP motor should help prevent against any frustrated neighbours.

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill 2.25HP deal

Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill 2.25HP Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, 2.25HP deal that is highly rated and recommended by thousands of reviewers Specifications Weight: : 75 lbs Noise: Sound insulation layer: Features:: 2-in-1 folding treadmill, The digital monitor displays time, distance, calories and speed. Can be used for running and under desk walking, Bluetooth access, remote control access, non-slip, safety key. Reasons to buy + Shock-absorbing running belt + Quiet Reasons to avoid - Small LED screen - Performance monitoring results can be misleading vs smart match results

This 2-in-1 treadmill can be used as an under desk treadmill and in its running mode with the handlebars raised. It features a five-layer non-slip running belt, which should help prevent users from accidentally slipping when the belt gets wet.

Assembly is designed to take a matter of minutes, but it's important to remember to lubricate the belt before use, as the belt can snag without doing so. It's also worth remembering that when the safety handles are attached, you cannot fold up the treadmill. This means that you have to unscrew the handlebars to fold it up.

This treadmill is designed to be solidly built and sturdy, featuring a steel frame. However, it shouldn't be so sturdy that you cannot move it. The LED display will show the time, speed, distance and calories burned during your exercise. However, it's worth noting that these stats won't be as precise as your smartwatch's calculations.

The Goplus also features a Bluetooth speaker that you can connect to your phone, so you can play music while walking. The treadmill can run at up to 8mph in running mode and 3mph in walking mode. Plus, the silent sound insulation layer should prevent heavy footfall from annoying neighbors for those who live in apartments.

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill 2.5HP deal

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill, 2.5HP 2.5HP deal for those who are shopping for an all-rounder Specifications Weight: : 55 lbs Noise: : Quiet enough for office use Features: : The digital monitor displays time, distance speed and calories. Durable, sturdy, remote control access, tablet holder. Reasons to buy + Shock-absorbing 5-layer deck + Can handle up to 265 lbs in weight Reasons to avoid - No Bluetooth connectivity - No workout programmes included

Tight on space? Then the UREVO 2.5HP treadmill might be the right choice for you. It's designed to be compact and light enough to slide under the couch thanks to built-in wheels. It also comes with anti-slip rubber pads to assist with stability. However, it's worth noting that it can be quite narrow at 16.9 inches, which might make it more difficult to use.

The advanced non-slip running belt and Silica infused gel column support are designed to provide extra bounce and cushioning. This treadmill should be able to comfortably handle speeds of up to 7.6mph with the frame up and walking speeds of up to 3.8mph when the frame is down.

Best of all, you can just plug, play and go with this treadmill, as there's no need to lubricate the belt. In fact, the belt won't require topping up with a lubricator until the indicator alerts you that there is the need to refill.

Citysports Under Desk Treadmill deal

Citysports Under Desk Treadmill Citysports Under Desk Treadmill deal for those who for an entry level option Specifications Weight: 62 lbs: 62 lbs Noise: : Quiet glide technology (Fairly quiet) Features: : The digital monitor displays time, distance speed and calories. Bluetooth speaker, remote control access, power cord, silicone oil Reasons to buy + Shock absorption design + Built-in Bluetooth speaker Reasons to avoid - Instruction manual lacking key information - Heavy

If you want a standard, entry level under desk treadmill, this could be the one for you. It's designed to be robust and sturdy, making it suitable for a fast power walk with its 6mph top speed.

Aimed at all fitness levels and ages, its shock absorption design and non-slip running belt should help provide better grip for older customers. The added wheels attached should also make it easier to move, as its 62 lbs of weight would make it a pretty heavy piece of equipment to move without them.

Shopping for a noise-free treadmill is virtually impossible to do, as you'll usually hear some sort of vibration in the background. However, the 440W built-in motor in this treadmill is fairly quiet for walking and shouldn't interfere with your phone calls or bother your neighbours. This treadmill also comes with the addition of a Bluetooth speaker on the base, so when playing music you should hear a minimal amount of vibration noise.

LifeSpan TR800-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill deal

LifeSpan TR800-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill LifeSpan TR800-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill deal for that luxe model Specifications Weight: : 119 lbs Noise: : Light vibration noise, but not offending Features: : The digital console displays level, time, distance speed, weight and calories. Reasons to buy + Feature-rich remote console + Supports up to 350lbs in weight Reasons to avoid - Heavy to move - 4mph max speed

This is the smallest and least expensive of the LifeSpan treadmill options, but you should be able to expect the same quality engineering as other models. Built to last, this under desk treadmill features heavy-duty aluminium and alloy steel to support weight up to 350lbs. The LifeSpan TR800-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill's sleek design resembles a studio model, albeil without the handrails you'd usually expect.

The shock absorption belt should be easy on your joints, featuring added bounce. It's worth noting that this treadmill is pretty heavy, clocking in at 119 lbs. This makes it almost double the weight of other under desk treadmills in this round-up. However, if it was any lighter then it likely wouldn't be able to support the 350 lbs in weight that it currently boasts.

Unlike other under desk treadmills, the TR800-DT3 does not include a LED screen on the base. Instead, everything is controlled by a feature-rich digital console that even enables you to add your weight.