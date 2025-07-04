The Prime Day sale is still a few days away, but Amazon has already served us smartwatch deals that are too good to be missed. This one, for example, could be a gold find for budget-conscious runners or busy gym-goers: the Garmin Forerunner 255 has just been discounted by a massive $150, bringing it to its lowest-ever price. If you are not a fan of Amazon, you can also find the same deal at Best Buy.

This fitness tracker may not have the military-grade durability and long battery life of some of the best Garmin watches, but it does get all the basics right: it is light, comfortable to wear all day and very beginner-friendly, but at the same time, it does not skimp on advanced features or tracking accuracy. We gave the Garmin Forerunner 255 a strong four-star rating in our full review, so we can confidently attest that this smartwatch offers great value for money. For less than $200, this early Prime Day deal is not to be missed.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a serious piece of kit. For starters, this smartwatch features the same advanced heart rate sensors as Garmin’s most premium watches, and its workout tracking features are nothing short of impressive. At the same time, it is less bulky than the Garmin Instinct 3, and more affordable than the Forerunner 965. It is a perfect middle-ground option.

We particularly liked its always-on display. The Garmin Forerunner 255 delivers great visibility in both dim and bright conditions. Its transflective MIP screen may not be as fancy as an AMOLED touchscreen, but this has its benefits. For example, it is less battery-zapping. Speaking of battery life, the Garmin Forerunner 255 can last up to 14 days, which is almost twice as much as what you can see in other fitness trackers in this price range. For less than $200, this smartwatch is a steal.

Image 1 of 5 Our reviewer gave the Garmin Forerunner 255 a strong four-star rating. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Key features: 1.1in 218 x 218 MIP display, up to 4GB of internal storage, Multi-Band GPS, 5ATM water resistance, up to 14 days of battery life, Gorilla Glass 3, advanced heart rate tracking features

Product launched: June 2022

Price history: The price of the 46 mm Garmin Forerunner 255 has fluctuated between $229 and $299 for the last nine months. Now, it has been discounted to just $199.99, making it the cheapest it has ever been.

Price comparison: Garmin: $249.99 | Best Buy: $199.99 | Walmart: $249.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Forerunner 255 is universally praised for its excellent GPS accuracy, long battery life and comprehensive workout tracking features, with many reviewers highlighting its approachable price tag, excellent value for money and a slim, comfortable fit. Negative comments, though few and far between, often cite its lack of solar charging and topographic maps.

TechRadar: ★★★★½| Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | Advnture ★★★★½ | Live Science ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a reliable running watch that is comfortable to wear all day and does not cost an arm and a leg.

❌ Do not buy it if: You want something bigger, more durable and more suitable for water sports (such as the Garmin Instinct 3, for example.)

