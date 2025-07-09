The 8 best Prime Day smartwatch deals for outdoor explorers, as chosen by our hiking expert

From Garmin Fenix 7 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, these are the best GPS smartwatches we recommend buying in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

A Live Science Prime Day logo and a selection of rugged GPS smartwatches on a green background
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is in full swing, sending gadget geeks into a frenzy — and for a good reason. This shopping event is an excellent opportunity to save money on rugged adventure Garmin watches and other excellent fitness trackers with GPS navigation and outdoor-oriented features. But exactly which Prime Day smartwatch deal is really worth it?

That is where we step in. We are continuously browsing the sales, comparing prices and bringing you only the offers that we would happily invest in ourselves. You can trust us here — as fitness experts with a huge passion for hiking, we have tried and tested multiple outdoor watches over the years, and know first-hand which products should take pride of place on your wrist.

Prime Day smartwatch deals at a glance

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar
Best deal
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: was $999 now $599 at Amazon

Save 44% on the ultra-premium Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar. It is an absolute treat for outdoor enthusiasts, and for this price, it blows every other smartwatch here out of the water.

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Best for iPhone users
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $649 at Amazon

Save $130 on the premium Apple Watch Ultra 2, the ultimate adventure smartwatch for iPhone users. We absolutely loved the previous model, so it is safe to say this one may be even better.

Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition
Best premium smartwatch
Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: was $999 now $649 at Amazon

Save $350 on the one and only Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, a more durable and technologically advanced version of our favorite Garmin Epix 2. Lowest-ever price.

Garmin Instinct 2
Great for triathletes
Garmin Instinct 2: was $299 now $169 at Amazon

Save 43% on the Garmin Instinct 2, a rugged GPS smartwatch with up to 28 days of battery life and robust tracking features, an excellent mid-range pick for triathletes.

Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar
Last chance to buy
Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: was $899 now $539 at Best Buy

Save $350 on the ultra-durable Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, a larger version of the Garmin Fenix 7, one of the best solar-powered smartwatches we tested.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar
Best solar-powered
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar: was $899 now $549 at Amazon

Save 39% on the ultra-premium Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar. With a built-in flashlight and solar charging, this smartwatch is a must-have for professional outdoor explorers.

Amazfit T-Rex 3
Best on a budget
Amazfit T-Rex 3: was $279 now $199 at Amazon

Save 29% on the Amazfit T-Rex 3, one of the best GPS smartwatches on the more affordable end of the spectrum, and our favorite budget swimming watch.

Amazfit Balance
Best for recovery
Amazfit Balance: was $199 now $130 at Amazon

Save 25% on the Amazfit Balance, the best option overall in our guide to the best fitness trackers. Excellent budget alternative to heavy-duty Garmin watches.

Amazfit Active
Best under $100
Amazfit Active: was $109 now $74 at Amazon

Save 32% on the Amazfit Active, our favorite budget smartwatch. While not the most durable or powerful, this unassuming wearable delivers plenty of value for less than $75.

