Amazon Prime Day 2025 is in full swing, sending gadget geeks into a frenzy — and for a good reason. This shopping event is an excellent opportunity to save money on rugged adventure Garmin watches and other excellent fitness trackers with GPS navigation and outdoor-oriented features. But exactly which Prime Day smartwatch deal is really worth it?
That is where we step in. We are continuously browsing the sales, comparing prices and bringing you only the offers that we would happily invest in ourselves. You can trust us here — as fitness experts with a huge passion for hiking, we have tried and tested multiple outdoor watches over the years, and know first-hand which products should take pride of place on your wrist.
Prime Day smartwatch deals at a glance
- Prime Day Garmin deals: Up to 45% off smartwatches and bike computers
- Prime Day Apple deals: Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Ultra
- Prime Day Fitbit deals: Huge discounts on everyday fitness trackers
- Budget-friendly deals: Up to 33% on the Amazfit GPS smartwatches
- Best Walmart discounts: Save on Garmin, Apple, Fitbit and more
- Best Buy's Black Friday in July: Up to 40% off on rugged smartwatches
- For the performance geeks: Up to 30% off Wahoo heart rate monitors
Best Prime Day smartwatch deals
Save 44% on the ultra-premium Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar. It is an absolute treat for outdoor enthusiasts, and for this price, it blows every other smartwatch here out of the water.
Save $130 on the premium Apple Watch Ultra 2, the ultimate adventure smartwatch for iPhone users. We absolutely loved the previous model, so it is safe to say this one may be even better.
Save $350 on the one and only Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition, a more durable and technologically advanced version of our favorite Garmin Epix 2. Lowest-ever price.
Save 43% on the Garmin Instinct 2, a rugged GPS smartwatch with up to 28 days of battery life and robust tracking features, an excellent mid-range pick for triathletes.
Save $350 on the ultra-durable Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, a larger version of the Garmin Fenix 7, one of the best solar-powered smartwatches we tested.
Save 39% on the ultra-premium Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar. With a built-in flashlight and solar charging, this smartwatch is a must-have for professional outdoor explorers.
Save 29% on the Amazfit T-Rex 3, one of the best GPS smartwatches on the more affordable end of the spectrum, and our favorite budget swimming watch.
Save 25% on the Amazfit Balance, the best option overall in our guide to the best fitness trackers. Excellent budget alternative to heavy-duty Garmin watches.
Save 32% on the Amazfit Active, our favorite budget smartwatch. While not the most durable or powerful, this unassuming wearable delivers plenty of value for less than $75.
