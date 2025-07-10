We practically live in Under Armour shoes — these are the 3 Prime Day deals we would recommend

With Amazon Prime Day slowly coming to an end, now is the best time to snap some heavily discounted Under Armour shoes. We know finding a good deal can be tricky, so we narrowed it down to the top 3 offers. You can trust us here — as experienced fitness professionals, we have tried and tested plenty of Under Armour products over the years.

When it comes to Under Armour shoes, to say that we are big fans is an understatement. We have practically lived in them for the past four years. In fact, our favorite red Charged Pursuit 3 is so worn out that it now has a hole in it, but we still can't bring ourselves to throw it away. Why? Well, trainers with the characteristic UA logo do that one elusive thing right — they excel as everyday shoes.

In our experience, most Under Armour are durable, well-fitted and comfortable to wear all day, and they are just as good for heavy-duty gym sessions as they are for long walks in nature. Not to mention, they come in a dazzling array of colors and designs.

Under Armour shoes are excellent in many aspects, but they may not fit everyone. For example, distance runners may prefer something more cushioned and bouncy like the excellent New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X Hierro V8 trail running shoes, which are now 55% off at Amazon.