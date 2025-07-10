We practically live in Under Armour shoes — these are the 3 Prime Day deals we would recommend

With Amazon Prime Day slowly coming to an end, now is the best time to snap some heavily discounted Under Armour shoes. We know finding a good deal can be tricky, so we narrowed it down to the top 3 offers. You can trust us here — as experienced fitness professionals, we have tried and tested plenty of Under Armour products over the years.
When it comes to Under Armour shoes, to say that we are big fans is an understatement. We have practically lived in them for the past four years. In fact, our favorite red Charged Pursuit 3 is so worn out that it now has a hole in it, but we still can't bring ourselves to throw it away. Why? Well, trainers with the characteristic UA logo do that one elusive thing right — they excel as everyday shoes.
In our experience, most Under Armour are durable, well-fitted and comfortable to wear all day, and they are just as good for heavy-duty gym sessions as they are for long walks in nature. Not to mention, they come in a dazzling array of colors and designs.
Save 45% on our favorite Under Armour shoe for all-day wear. With its breathable mesh, ultra-comfortable sole and lightweight design, the Charged Pursuit 3 delivers excellent performance in the gym, at work and wherever your life may take you. Plus points for its dazzling array of colors.
This deal also applies to the Men's Charged Pursuit 3.
Save 32% on the Under Armour Charged Assert 10, an excellent budget-friendly running shoe. Firm, but well-cushioned, it is our go-to option for endurance-based activities like short runs, jumps and team sports.
This deal also applies to the Men's Charged Assert 10
Save 47% on the Under Armour Men's Project Rock Blood Sweat Respect 4 Sneaker, one of the best-value training shoes for weightlifting and other forms of resistance training. Now, it is at its lowest-ever price. A real treat for our fellow gym heads.
Under Armour shoes are excellent in many aspects, but they may not fit everyone. For example, distance runners may prefer something more cushioned and bouncy like the excellent New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X Hierro V8 trail running shoes, which are now 55% off at Amazon.
Anna Gora is a health writer at Live Science, having previously worked across Coach, Fit&Well, T3, TechRadar and Tom's Guide. She is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and health coach with nearly 10 years of professional experience. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in Nutrition from the Warsaw University of Life Sciences, a Master’s degree in Nutrition, Physical Activity & Public Health from the University of Bristol, as well as various health coaching certificates. She is passionate about empowering people to live a healthy lifestyle and promoting the benefits of a plant-based diet.
