The Prime Day sale is almost over, but there are still plenty of excellent smartwatch deals around. In fact, two of the best fitness trackers on the market have just dropped to their lowest-ever price If you are looking for a top-quality smartwatch that is suitable for beginners or occasional exercisers, now is the best time to buy.

First, we have the Garmin Vivoactive 5 — this sleek watch is now 37% off, slashing a huge $109 off its asking price. It is the older version of our favorite fitness tracker for beginners, the Garmin Vivoactive 6, and far less intimidating than many of the other Garmin watches we tested. For less than $200? It is a steal.

Looking for something less fitness-y? Then you can't miss this deal: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is now a huge 49% off and cheaper by a huge $150. This excellent all-rounder smartwatch is a perfect pick for busy Android users. At just $151, it is not to be missed.



Now, that is how you finish a shopping event with a bang. Hurry, these deals expire today at midnight.

Best for fitness beginners Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $190 at Amazon Save $109 on the Garmin Vivoactive 5, a sleek, lightweight and beginner-friendly smartwatch that boasts multiple fitness tracking features, reliable GPS and up to 11 days of battery life. Perfect for tracking entry-level workouts.

Best all-rounder Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $151 at Amazon Save 49% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, an excellent all-rounder that does just as well in the gym as it does in the business meeting. Jam-packed with apps and accessible to a wide range of users, it is one of the best smartwatches Samsung has ever made.

Unsure which smartwatch deal to choose? We understand, both of these offers are too good to be missed. To choose the best out of these two, think of what you intend to use your smartwatch for.

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is designed with fitness in mind. It is heavily centred on workout and recovery tracking, and it comes with preloaded workouts that can guide you through cardio, yoga, strength training and many other exercises. Plus, it features a reliable GPS so you can use it to track your outdoor runs. If you are a beginner on the quest to improve your fitness, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 may be a better option.

If you are after an everyday smartwatch, consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 instead. This smartwatch has way more apps and smartwatch capabilities. For example, you can use it to respond to your mobile phone or pay for your groceries. The only thing we did not like about it was its short battery life. Just like the older version, it lasts only a day or two on a single charge.

That said, both deals are excellent on their own merit. But whichever you choose, don't wait too long, they will be likely gone by midnight.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors and much more.