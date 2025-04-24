The Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is one of the best smartwatches ever made, and it now has a huge $360 discount at Best Buy

Right now, at Best Buy, you can grab the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar (51mm case) with a brilliant $360 reduction off the RRP of $899.99. The $539.99 price tag is the lowest we've ever seen, and amazingly smashes the Black Friday 2024 price by $110.

Buy the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar for just $539.99 at Best Buy.

It may have been around since 2022, but the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is still one of the best Garmin watches in a crowded market. Until recently, we rated it as our best overall in our Garmin watches guide, only now superseded by its sibling, the Garmin fēnix 8.

However, the Garmin fēnix 7X, especially at this incredible price, is still well worthy of consideration and a powerhouse of a smartwatch that will have you covered for all your outdoor activities, and fitness and health tracking.

This smartwatch deal is on the 51mm sizing, which is the largest in the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar family, and you won't miss any of the incredible array of features it's rich and detailed touchscreen provides. This premium smartwatch is easily one of the best fitness trackers you could ever want, and is one of the very few smartwatches to receive a 4.5 out of 5 rating from our expert reviewers.

A few of the standout features that impressed us in our Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar review included its tracking performance, durable design and precise navigation sensors. The Garmin fēnix 7X comes with access to detailed Garmin TopoMaps, and you download these to your watch; these maps can then be used for on-watch turn-by-turn navigation while hiking or cycling.

Elsewhere, the Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar can help you step up your fitness journey, loaded with features designed to help you boost your exercise performance. It offers continuous monitoring of heart rate, respiration, stress and sleep, and it will give you great tips on how to improve your post-exercise recovery. It also has plenty of connected features, including smart notifications, music storage and Garmin Pay contactless payments.

Key features: Scratch-resistant Power Sapphire glass, solar charging, always-on 1.4-inch display, battery life of up to 37 days, multi-GNSS satellite systems, endurance and real-time stamina tracking, training status, advanced performance metrics and 30-plus built-in sports apps preloaded.

Product launched: January 2022.

Price history: With a launch price of $999, the lowest price we've seen on this Garmin smartwatch was $649.99, which was also at Best Buy. This deal brings the price down to $539.99, which smashes the previous best price by an incredible $110.

Price comparison: Amazon: $679.95 | Walmart: $769.95

Reviews consensus: We gave this smartwatch a 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Garmin fēnix 7 Sapphire Solar review, and we think it's one of the best Garmin fitness trackers money can buy. Online reviews are pretty much on par with that, and with over 2,700 reviews on Amazon, this watch gets an average score of 4.6 out of 5, with 84% giving it top marks.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a do-it-all powerhouse of a watch, with a long-lasting battery, highly accurate fitness tracking and precise navigation tools.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the very latest smartwatch from Garmin, if that's the case, we'd recommend the Garmin fēnix 8. However, it comes in at over $1,100.

