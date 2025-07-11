Going, going, gone! Final Prime Day discounts on the best astrophotography gear ahead of the Perseids and upcoming Sturgeon moon

Deals
By published

From cameras to star trackers and power banks — don't miss these Prime Day deals on astrophotography must-haves.

milky way in a starry sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Prime Day ends tonight, so you only have a matter of hours to take advantage of these astrophotography deals — but you'll need to act fast.

These last-minute Prime Day deals will save you money as you build your kit bag — with the best astrophotography cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, storage and star trackers, don't miss the chance to stock up on essentials before Prime Day is over.

We've also compiled all the best deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more over in our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Best camera deals today

Prime day camera deals

Nikon Z6 III
Fantastic hybrid
Save $565.96
Nikon Z6 III: was $2,495.95 now $1,929.99 at Walmart

Save $566 in this Nikon Z6 III deal — it's a triple threat with a 24.5MP partially-stacked sensor for astro, up to 20 FPS RAW shooting for wildlife and 6K 60p video.

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 II
Top-rated Canon
Canon EOS R5 II: was $3,999 now $3,745 at Walmart

We've found the new Canon EOS R5 II $254 cheaper on Walmart than Amazon — we've been testing this camera out over the last 2 weeks and it's seriously impressive across multiple genres. A force to be reckoned with.

View Deal
Sony A7 IV
Incredible high ISO performance
Save $680.01
Sony A7 IV: was $2,698 now $2,017.99 at Walmart

Save $680 on one of our favorite astrophotography cameras — we loved its high ISO performance and gave it 4.5 stars in our review.

View Deal

Prime day lens deals

Viltrox 20mm F2.8 Z
For Nikon Z
Viltrox 20mm F2.8 Z: was $176 now $140 at Amazon

Save $36 on the Viltrox 20mm f/2.8 Z lens for Nikon full frame. The native Nikon 20mm Z f/1.8 S isn't on offer, so this Viltrox lens is a super alternative that may not offer as wide an aperture, but is fantastic value for the price.

View Deal
Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN Art
For Sony E
Save $239.05
Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN Art: was $1,759 now $1,519.95 at Walmart

Save $239 on one of the best astro lenses for Sony cameras. With a f/1.4 aperture, it beats the native Sony 14mm f/1.8 and is widely considered to be the absolute best lens.

View Deal

Prime day tripod deals

Neewer 77 inch tripod
Fantastic value
Save $27
Neewer 77 inch tripod: was $68.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Save $27 on this incredible tripod — it can extend up to 77 inches (195.6cm), has a payload of 34 lbs (15.4kg) and has a monopod conversion. The lowest price since February — this is a steal.

View Deal
Peak Design Travel tripod
Compact + portable
Save $40
Peak Design Travel tripod: was $399.95 now $359.95 at Amazon

Save $40 on the renowned Peak Design travel tripod for Prime Day. Designed specifically to be compact and portable, this tripod is well worth the money, and this is the lowest price since Christmas.

View Deal

Prime day camera bags

WANDRD PRVKE 21L
One of our favorites
Save $65.70
WANDRD PRVKE 21L: was $219 now $153.30 at Amazon

Save $65 on the widely loved WANDRD PRVKE 21L backpack. We've been loving this bag recently, and it has room for all our gear plus extras, making it a versatile camera and daypack.

View Deal

Prime Day star trackers

Sky-Watcher Star Adventurer Mini
Ideal for long exposures
Sky-Watcher Star Adventurer Mini: was $335 now $316.47 at Amazon

Although not much cheaper than it typically sells for, the Star Adventurer Mini (SAM) is perfect for small to mid-range setups of up to 3kg, and we found the tracking to be very precise.

View Deal

Prime Day Power bank deals

UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power bank
Live Science top pick
Save $34
UGREEN 25,000mAh 145W Power bank: was $99.99 now $65.99 at Amazon

Save $34 on our favourite power bank — it's reliable, well-made made and performs well.

View Deal
Anker 20,000mAh 15W power bank
Excellent price
Save 45%
Anker 20,000mAh 15W power bank: was $54.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save $25 on this affordable but reliable power bank. Our optics writer has one and loves how lightweight and portable it is — it practically lives in her camera bag.

View Deal

Prime day external hard drives

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
Powerful and portable
Save 40%
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $129.99 now $77.99 at Amazon

Save $52 on this 1TB external hard drive from SanDisk. It's dust and waterproof, insanely portable and has 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds.

View Deal
Seagate 2TB External Hard
Excellent price
Save 19%
Seagate 2TB External Hard: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Save $15 and get this 2TB external hard drive for the same price as the 1TB version. Suitable for both Mac and Windows.

View Deal

Prime day lens warmers

Neewer USB Lens Heater
For those cold nights
Save 27%
Neewer USB Lens Heater: was $21.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Save $6 on this lens warmer from Neewer. Although we're in the height of summer, you'll be thankful you have it on those cold winter nights under the stars to keep condensation at bay.

View Deal

Prime Day SD Card deals

Lexar 256GB Silver SD Card
Large capacity
Save 50%
Lexar 256GB Silver SD Card: was $45.97 now $22.99 at Amazon

Save $23 on this massive 256GB SD card from Lexar. A card this size will keep you shooting all night.

View Deal
SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO
Great deal
Save 24%
SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO: was $24.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

Save $6 on this 128GB SD card from SanDisk — ideal for beginner and enthusiast cameras to keep you shooting all day and night.

View Deal

Prime Day airtag deals

Apple AirTag
Keep your gear safe
Save $9.01
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save $9 on a slimline Apple AirTag for added peace of mind. Many camera bags include a hidden AirTag pocket, and you'll be glad you bought one should the unthinkable happen.

View Deal
  • Visit our Amazon Prime Day hub for deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health & fitness equipment, cameras, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.

Kimberley Lane
Kimberley Lane
E-commerce writer

Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South Wales, she aims to portray a feeling of calm and peaceful moments through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and she regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.