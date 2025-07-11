Going, going, gone! Final Prime Day discounts on the best astrophotography gear ahead of the Perseids and upcoming Sturgeon moon
Prime day camera deals
Save $566 in this Nikon Z6 III deal — it's a triple threat with a 24.5MP partially-stacked sensor for astro, up to 20 FPS RAW shooting for wildlife and 6K 60p video.
We've found the new Canon EOS R5 II $254 cheaper on Walmart than Amazon — we've been testing this camera out over the last 2 weeks and it's seriously impressive across multiple genres. A force to be reckoned with.
Save $680 on one of our favorite astrophotography cameras — we loved its high ISO performance and gave it 4.5 stars in our review.
Prime day lens deals
Save $36 on the Viltrox 20mm f/2.8 Z lens for Nikon full frame. The native Nikon 20mm Z f/1.8 S isn't on offer, so this Viltrox lens is a super alternative that may not offer as wide an aperture, but is fantastic value for the price.
Save $239 on one of the best astro lenses for Sony cameras. With a f/1.4 aperture, it beats the native Sony 14mm f/1.8 and is widely considered to be the absolute best lens.
Prime day tripod deals
Save $27 on this incredible tripod — it can extend up to 77 inches (195.6cm), has a payload of 34 lbs (15.4kg) and has a monopod conversion. The lowest price since February — this is a steal.
Save $40 on the renowned Peak Design travel tripod for Prime Day. Designed specifically to be compact and portable, this tripod is well worth the money, and this is the lowest price since Christmas.
Prime day camera bags
Save $65 on the widely loved WANDRD PRVKE 21L backpack. We've been loving this bag recently, and it has room for all our gear plus extras, making it a versatile camera and daypack.
Prime Day star trackers
Although not much cheaper than it typically sells for, the Star Adventurer Mini (SAM) is perfect for small to mid-range setups of up to 3kg, and we found the tracking to be very precise.
Prime Day Power bank deals
Save $34 on our favourite power bank — it's reliable, well-made made and performs well.
Save $25 on this affordable but reliable power bank. Our optics writer has one and loves how lightweight and portable it is — it practically lives in her camera bag.
Prime day external hard drives
Save $52 on this 1TB external hard drive from SanDisk. It's dust and waterproof, insanely portable and has 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds.
Save $15 and get this 2TB external hard drive for the same price as the 1TB version. Suitable for both Mac and Windows.
Prime day lens warmers
Save $6 on this lens warmer from Neewer. Although we're in the height of summer, you'll be thankful you have it on those cold winter nights under the stars to keep condensation at bay.
Prime Day SD Card deals
Save $23 on this massive 256GB SD card from Lexar. A card this size will keep you shooting all night.
Save $6 on this 128GB SD card from SanDisk — ideal for beginner and enthusiast cameras to keep you shooting all day and night.
Prime Day airtag deals
Save $9 on a slimline Apple AirTag for added peace of mind. Many camera bags include a hidden AirTag pocket, and you'll be glad you bought one should the unthinkable happen.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South Wales, she aims to portray a feeling of calm and peaceful moments through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and she regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.
