Best power banks and power stations 2025

If you spend a lot of time away from a power source but need to keep your devices charged on the go, a power bank is a necessity. Similarly, if you need off-grid power for camping weekends away from home, keeping the kettle boiled or pumping up your airbed at festivals, having one of the best power stations will be a game changer.

Some power banks are pocketable and portable, while some power stations weigh as much as a small child and are definitely not meant to be carried around day-to-day. Smaller power banks are ideal for photographers who need to keep the camera charged when out shooting wildlife or astrophotography, or to keep your telescope going all night under the stars. Here, we will highlight the key features, pros and cons of each model, and what situations each one is best suited for.

The quick list

Best power banks and power stations we recommend in 2025

Best power bank overall

The UGREEN 145W power bank is a sleek, no-frills unit that performs exceptionally well. (Image credit: Amazon)

UGREEN 145W Power Bank An extremely well made and reliable power bank Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Capacity: 25,000mAh Ports: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A Time taken to charge: 2 hours Weight: 1.13 lbs (513 g) Warranty: 2 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sleek and stylish design + USB-C and USB-A output + Excellent build quality Reasons to avoid - Quite heavy - Could be smaller

Buy it if: ✅ You don't need bells and whistles: This power bank does what it needs to. It is a reliable source of portable power.

✅ Having USB-A and USB-C ports is important: There are two USB-C outputs and one USB-A, so there is no need to carry an adaptor.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want something super lightweight: At 1.13 lbs (513 g) this isn't the lightest model on the market.

❌ You want MagSafe/wireless functionality: This model doesn't have it, unfortunately.

What the users say User reviews on Amazon for the Ugreen 145W 25000mAh power bank were overwhelmingly positive, with an average of 4.4 stars out of five. Positive reviews mentioned the excellent build quality and premium-looking design. A couple of reviews mentioned that the product stopped working after a few months, but this hasn't happened with ours — it's still going strong.

We've been using the Ugreen 25000mAh power bank for just shy of a year and we're still as happy as the first time we started using it.

The power bank boasts excellent build quality. It looks and feels premium and the reliable performance backs up the aesthetics. When you plug a device in it will immediately start to charge, and there is a button to activate a LED display that provides a digital readout of how much charge the power bank has left.

This is pretty much the only "fancy" function, and let's face it — a digital display isn't that fancy! But we don't mind: all we want is a reliable means of keeping our phones charged up and topping up our laptop batteries if we need a bit of extra juice when out and about, and that is exactly what this power bank does.

This isn't the most lightweight or smallest power bank: it is heavier and bigger than other models with a compatible capacity, but still, 1.13 lbs (513 g) isn't unreasonable.

Overall we think it's the perfect choice: a reliable, well-made power bank that performs well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design It's fuss- and gimmick-free, and would suit a professional on the go Functionality Does what it needs to, well Performance Real-time information is accurate, quick to charge, high capacity

Best waterproof

Otterbox Fast Charge Power Pack (Image credit: Amazon)

Otterbox Fast Charge Power Pack Take this power bank with you for stress-free rainy day adventures Our expert review: Specifications Capacity: 55.5Wh/15,000mAh Ports: USB-C, USB-A, Qi Wireless 10W Time taken to charge: 4 hours Weight: 0.73 lbs (330 g) Warranty: 2 years Today's Best Deals View at REI.com View at The Home Depot View at Bass Pro Shops Reasons to buy + Supports wireless charging + IP54 rating + Durable protective coating Reasons to avoid - Not submersible - Only one of each port - No pass-through charging

Buy it if: ✅ You want wireless charging capabilities: It features wireless charging of up to 10 watts for Qi-enabled devices. ✅ You might use it in inclement weather: It has an IP54 rating, which means it would be fine for use in the rain (but it isn't submersible)

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to see real-time power data: This model only has a basic LED indicator showing the charging status and when it's fully charged. ❌ You need something with a larger capacity: This is designed for keeping your phone/watch/earbuds topped up. It's not a long-term off-grid power solution.

What the users say The Otterbox Fast Charge Powerbank received an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. Users were big fans of the wireless charging facility and the fast recharge time.

This Otterbox model comes in three capacity sizes: 10,000 mAh, 15,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh.

The rubber casing protects it against impacts and drops, and its IP54 rating ensures complete protection from dust and partial protection from water. This makes it suitable for most weather conditions: it isn't fully submersible, but it can handle splashes and rain without any issues.

If you're looking for a device that will let you utilize wireless charging so you don't need to carry cables around, this could be a good choice — there aren't too many models on the market with this functionality. That said, there is only one USB-A and USB-C port, and pass-through charging (charging it up as it charges up something else) isn't possible.

You don't get real-time power management data like some models in this guide, either. Instead, there is just a basic LED indicator that indicates whether the device is charging and when it's fully charged.

Overall, this is a solid unit that offers a little more peace of mind than models without a protective rubberized casing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Design Rugged but sophisticated rubber coating Functionality IP54 rating, wireless QI charging, no pass-through charging Performance In line with expectations

Best for power management

The OLED screen on this power bank is unique. (Image credit: Amazon)

Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) The best portable power bank that shows real-time power management data Our expert review: Specifications Capacity: 27,650 mAh Ports: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A Time taken to charge: 40 mins approx Weight: 1.4 lbs (662 g) Warranty: 2 years Reasons to buy + Very quick to recharge + OLED screen gives detailed information + App compatibility Reasons to avoid - Bulky and heavy - Can't take it on a plane - Superfluous info if you're not interested

Buy it if: ✅ You need several recharges over multiple days: There's enough capacity here to fully charge an iPhone over four times or a MacBook Air once and then some.

✅ You like to geek out about data: The OLED screen gives real-time data about current input and output levels, including how much power is remaining and how much time is left until it's fully charged.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need all the data: It's one of the key selling points of the device. If you aren't interested about what power is coming in or going out, you can probably get a cheaper model with a similar capacity.



❌ You need something small/pocketable: At 1.7 lbs (667 g) this isn't exactly lightweight, though it's fine for keeping in your car or with your camping gear for a weekend away from home.

What the users say Users loved the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank. It had a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, with customers highlighting the ease of use and quick charging functionality. There were a few comments on the size and weight of the unit — it isn't outrageous, but consumers have come to love smaller and lighter products.

This is a high-capacity power bank designed to meet the demands of users who need a fast, reliable charging device for multiple devices over multiple days. It can charge most smartphones several times and keep your laptop charged up on long journeys. It does exceed the maximum capacity allowance of 27,000mAh on flights, though, so you can't take it on a plane.

It has a number of clever features that make battery charging efficient, and you can charge it with a 140W input via the USB-C ports. You can even use both input ports at once to recharge at a rate of 170W: this will enable you to fully recharge it in less than 45 minutes. There are two USB-C ports and one USB-A port

One of the standout features is the OLED screen — they're usually LCD. This gives you real-time data about the power entering or leaving the power bank. There is also a compatible app that gives even more data and control, and a handy "Find My" feature if you're prone to losing things around the house.

The Anker Prime Power Bank certainly isn't the cheapest on the market, but we still think it's good value for money.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank Attributes Notes Design Brick-like with an OLED screen Functionality OLED screen with real-time information, app compatibility Performance Excellent

Best 'in-between'

A small unit with a carry handle and almost double the capacity of a typical power bank, this is a good "in-between" option. (Image credit: Amazon)

UGREEN Nexode 300W 48,000mAh Portable Charger A petite, portable device that packs a powerful punch Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Capacity: 48,000 mAh Ports: 3x USB-C, 2x USB-A Time taken to charge: 4 hours Weight: 4.1 lbs (1.86 kg) Warranty: 2 years (and repairs for life) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Huge capacity + Portable Reasons to avoid - Fairly slow to charge - Not FAA compliant

Buy it if: ✅ You need more power than a power bank but not as much as a power station: This is a happy medium. It has enough power to charge your devices several times.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're just looking for something to carry around day-to-day: This is more suited to multiple days off-grid. ❌ You want something to take on a plane: 48,000 mAh is well above the permitted 27,000 mAh limit.

What the users say This is a fairly new product so there aren't thousands of ratings, but the reviews that do exist commented on the build quality, the usefulness of the digital display and the good value for money.

We're big fans of Ugreen at Live Science, and we have been looking forward to getting our hands on this since getting a sneak peek at it at CES-2024. It has four output ports and one input/output port, so you can charge multiple devices at once. The fastest ports are USB-C, one at 140 W and two at 100 W. The USB-A ports charge at 22.5 W.

We call it the best 'in-between' as it has far more capacity than a typical power bank, but much less than a small power station. For example, the UGreen 150W power bank which sits at the top of this guide has a capacity of 25,000mAh, and the UGreen PowerRoam 1200 power station has 212,800mAh. This model has 48,000mAh. So, though it doesn't sit right in the middle numbers-wise, this model still has enough juice for keeping phones and laptops charged up away from home for a couple of days. We used the Nexode as the only means of powering up our heavily used Google Pixel 7, and we managed to keep it alive for five days.

At just over 4 lbs (1.86 kg), it's a fairly weighty model, but the carry handle is useful for moving it around a campsite, and the integrated lamp is helpful too! It certainly doesn't feel cumbersome: the weightiness actually makes it feel solid and robust. Compared with some power stations, it only takes up a tiny bit of room in the car, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Smart, sleek design with its own carry handle Functionality Perfect for taking away for a long weekend off-grid Performance Seems to be as per the manufacturer's specs

Best for laptops

The Baseus Blade HD Laptop Power Bank is slim enough to fit inside your laptop case. (Image credit: Amazon)

Baseus Blade HD Laptop Power Bank Slip the Baseus Blade HD into the case next to your laptop for power on the go Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Capacity: 20,000 mAh Ports: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A Time taken to charge: 90 mins Weight: 15.7 oz (445 g) Warranty: 1 year Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Slimline device + Has USB-A and USB-C inputs and outputs Reasons to avoid - One full laptop charge may not be enough for some - An inbuilt cable would be ideal

Buy it if: ✅ You want a power bank that slides into your laptop case: This is exactly the functionality Baseus was going for when designing this model.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want wireless charging: Despite the large surface area, the manufacturers have opted not to include this.

What the users say The Baseus Blade HD scores 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. Users loved its light weight and ultra-thin design, which makes it easy to travel with.

Baseus isn't exactly a household name, but the company has been established since 2011. It has designed and manufactured practical, aesthetically pleasing products to keep up with changes in market trends.

The Baseus Blade HD has a 20,000mAh capacity, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, and weighs just under 1 lb (445 g). So, while it's not the lightest power bank on the market, its super-thin design means you can slide it into your laptop case in the supplied soft pouch rather than having to carry it separately.

Like a few models in this guide, a built-in display shows users the remaining battery life, real-time power output and time remaining until the battery is full.

It's stylish and functional, and because it's less than the 27,000 mAh limit, it can also be taken on airplanes, so you can continue working as you fly. This is especially handy for short-haul flights where there might not be any power sockets.

We found we could get one full laptop (Samsung Book) charge from the power bank. It charged the laptop back to 100% in about one hour and 20 minutes while the laptop was in use, but it would be quicker if the laptop was idle.

The only little niggle we have is that you can't turn the digital display off. No biggie, though — you can just turn the whole thing upside down if you don't want to see it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Ultra-thin Functionality Will give you an extra couple of hours' worth of power Performance As per manufacturer's specs

Best power station with wheels

The all-terrain wheels and telescopic handle make this huge power station much more portable (Image credit: Amazon)

Zendure SuperBase Pro Power Station (2000/1500) The perfect power station for music festivals and long weekends away Specifications Capacity: 2096Wh/1,440Wh Ports: 6x AC ports, 2x USB-C ports, 1x car charger port, 3x DC output ports Time taken to charge: 60 mins to 80% (the recommended amount) Weight: 46.5 lbs (21.2 kg) Warranty: 2 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Chunky wheels for easy transportation + Highly customizable + Made from recycled plastic Reasons to avoid - The fan is pretty noisy - Fairly expensive

Buy it if: ✅ You'll be taking it from A to B fairly regularly: Power stations can be exceptionally heavy and cumbersome. The telescopic handle and chunky all-terrain wheels really lighten the load. ✅ You like app control: The app lets you customize noises, lights, power output, remaining charge and even shows how much carbon you've saved when charging with solar.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You will be sleeping in the same room as it: The fans are pretty noisy, even when it's not being driven particularly hard.

What the users say There aren't many customer reviews online, but the ones that exist said just how good it is as an emergency backup thanks to the UPS feature.

This is an absolute beast of a power station, perfect for extended periods off-grid. While we had our hands on it, we struggled to actually drain it so we could test the recharging stats — which were accurate, impressively. There are two versions, the 1500 (with a 1,440Wh capacity) and the 2000 (with a 2,096Wh capacity).

It features an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), so it can be used as backup power for emergency devices should you have a power outage, but this thing is designed to be moved. There are plenty of power stations that can be used for backup power at home, but the beauty of the Zendure SuperBase Pro is that it comes with all-terrain wheels and a telescopic handle — so it's one of the better models for taking out and about.

We think it would be excellent for festivals, when you have often parked a good walk away from your car. We had no trouble loading it up with camping gear on top and dragging it to our festival "base camp."

We did find that when it's being put to work, the fans to keep it cool are pretty noisy. Unless you're a heavy sleeper and not disturbed by noise, we wouldn't recommend using it in your sleeping area, because it does make quite a loud whirring sound.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 Attributes Notes Design Power station with wheels and telescopic handle Functionality Masses of output ports, mains and solar recharging Performance Exceptionally fast to charge up, but the fans are quite noisy

Best power station for camping

IP65-rated water resistance gives peace of mind if you'll be using this power station outside. (Image credit: Amazon)

Bluetti AC240 power station Best for keeping campers powered up come rain or shine Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Capacity: 2400W/ 1536Wh Ports: 2x USB C, 2x USB-A, 4x 230V/11A, 1x 12V lighter port, 1x 12V DC Time taken to charge: 1.5 hrs approx Weight: 72 lbs (33 kg) Warranty: 6 years Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon Reasons to buy + IP65 water- and dust-resistant + 6-year warranty + App control + Very quiet fan Reasons to avoid - Heavy, no wheels - Proprietary mains charging cable - Expensive

Buy it if: ✅ You'll use it around dust and dirt: IP65 is the highest level of dust protection, and it can withstand low-pressure water jets from all directions. ✅ You want something that operates quietly: Some power stations make a lot of noise when in use, but we were surprised at how quiet this one is.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You'll have to walk a long way with it: Like most power stations, this unit is heavy, and wheels aren't supplied.

What the users say The Bluetti Power Station has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, from 646 users. Most users were exceptionally happy with the product itself, though some said Bluetti customer service is lacking (we haven't found this to be the case).

The Bluetti AC240 is a highly versatile and powerful portable power station crafted to cater to a wide range of power requirements. It has a huge 1536Wh capacity, and a plethora of output options and recharging methods.

One of the unique things about it, compared with models we've seen recently, is the fact it has an IP65 rating. During other reviews, we had to keep an eye on the weather — especially as we were testing in the U.K., where conditions can change dramatically within minutes — and be ready to take the kit indoors at the first sign of rain. With the Bluetti, though, we didn't need to worry: the IP65 rating means it can tolerate low-pressure water jets from all directions, so there's no need to rush back to your tent to put it under cover. Perhaps one of the best things is the protection from dust ingress — you could use it confidently on the beach or run power tools in dusty workshops.

The only drawback is that it is heavy — really heavy — and there are no wheels. Sure, you could fashion some wheels yourself, or use a little sack cart, but given the weight, we'd have loved some clip-on wheels. It's not a power station you want to move around too often — perhaps it's best suited to people who will be camping in a recreational vehicle or on a boat (given the waterproof rating).

As we said before, though, if you are using it while sleeping under canvas, you at least don't have to worry too much about inclement weather.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Type High-capacity power station Functionality IP65-rated for dust proofing and water resistance Performance Quiet, fast

Best sustainable power bank

Because of the manufacturing (recycling) process, each power bank is unique. (Image credit: Amazon)

Gomi Power Bank The best for green-minded consumers Our expert review: Specifications Capacity: 10,000 mAh Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A Time taken to charge: 4 hours Weight: 9.5 oz (270 g) Warranty: 2 years (and repairs for life) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Recycled materials + Repairable design Reasons to avoid - Fairly small capacity for the price - Not widely available

Buy it if: ✅ You're an eco-conscious consumer: Made from recycled plastic bags, and upcycled e-bike batteries for the power.

✅ You want something pocketable: Weighing just 9.5 oz (270 g), it's likely smaller than your current smartphone.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need lots of capacity: If you've got lots of devices to charge up, or you want something to keep your phone charged over several days at a festival, 10,000mAh might not be enough.

❌ You want something cheap: The Gomi is expensive compared with other power banks of similar capacity.

What the users say On Trustpilot, the Gomi power bank has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, though there are only 75 reviews. Customers seemed to really love this product, and there were several comments about the excellent customer service.

U.K.-based company Gomi has created one of the most sustainable power banks on the market — a great choice for environmentally conscious consumers. The shell of the power bank is made out of recycled plastic bags and waste aluminum, and the batteries are taken from discarded e-bike battery packs.

As with many products made from recycled materials, the nature of blending the different plastics together means that you'll get a unique, marbled, multi-color design — a real conversation-starter, giving you the chance to boast about your power bank's green credentials!

The device is small and pocketable, so it's convenient to carry around to make sure your phone doesn't run out of power, though it's not really meant for keeping all of your devices charged over multiple days.

The downside — as with a lot of sustainable products — is that it's pretty expensive compared with models that have a larger capacity. Hopefully this will be addressed as the company continues to grow.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Unique design due to mix of recycled plastics Functionality 10,000mAH (enough for one or two phone charges) Performance Perfectly good, though not the best value for money

FAQs

What is the best power bank?

We think the best power bank is the UGREEN 145W Power Bank. It's a no-frills device that does what it needs to do well.

What is the best power station?

The Zendure SuperBase Pro is our current favorite power station due to its huge capacity and — thanks to its all-terrain wheels and telescopic handle — portability.

Power bank or power station?

A power bank is a small device that can keep some of your devices, like phones, earbuds, watches and laptops charged up for short periods.

Power stations are much larger (and far more expensive) units that can keep you powered up off-grid for extended periods, especially those that can be charged by solar (which all models on this list can).

How much capacity do I need?

If you just need to top your phone up every now and then over the course of a day or two, a 10,000mAh power bank would probably serve you just fine.

For long weekends, or giving your phone/device a few full charges, you'd want to be looking at around 20,000mAh if you intend on taking it on a plane, or even higher if not.

For powering or charging multiple large devices, or for spending days off-grid, you'll want to invest in a power station.

How we tested