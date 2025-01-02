Best power banks and power stations 2025
Our pick of the best power banks and power stations to keep you energized away from home, whether skywatching or wildlife spotting.
If you spend a lot of time away from a power source but need to keep your devices charged on the go, a power bank is a necessity. Similarly, if you need off-grid power for camping weekends away from home, keeping the kettle boiled or pumping up your airbed at festivals, having one of the best power stations will be a game changer.
Some power banks are pocketable and portable, while some power stations weigh as much as a small child and are definitely not meant to be carried around day-to-day. Smaller power banks are ideal for photographers who need to keep the camera charged when out shooting wildlife or astrophotography, or to keep your telescope going all night under the stars. Here, we will highlight the key features, pros and cons of each model, and what situations each one is best suited for.
If you're looking to upgrade other useful kit for the camping season, we've also put together guides for a plethora of products useful for your time off-grid, from the best binoculars and the best binoculars for stargazing to the best fitness trackers.
Best for camping
Best for camping
The IP65 rating means you don't have to worry too much about dust, or a change in the weather.
Best power banks and power stations we recommend in 2025
Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best ones for you.
Best power bank overall
UGREEN 145W Power Bank
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You don't need bells and whistles: This power bank does what it needs to. It is a reliable source of portable power.
✅ Having USB-A and USB-C ports is important: There are two USB-C outputs and one USB-A, so there is no need to carry an adaptor.
❌ You want something super lightweight: At 1.13 lbs (513 g) this isn't the lightest model on the market.
❌ You want MagSafe/wireless functionality: This model doesn't have it, unfortunately.
User reviews on Amazon for the Ugreen 145W 25000mAh power bank were overwhelmingly positive, with an average of 4.4 stars out of five. Positive reviews mentioned the excellent build quality and premium-looking design. A couple of reviews mentioned that the product stopped working after a few months, but this hasn't happened with ours — it's still going strong.
We've been using the Ugreen 25000mAh power bank for just shy of a year and we're still as happy as the first time we started using it.
The power bank boasts excellent build quality. It looks and feels premium and the reliable performance backs up the aesthetics. When you plug a device in it will immediately start to charge, and there is a button to activate a LED display that provides a digital readout of how much charge the power bank has left.
This is pretty much the only "fancy" function, and let's face it — a digital display isn't that fancy! But we don't mind: all we want is a reliable means of keeping our phones charged up and topping up our laptop batteries if we need a bit of extra juice when out and about, and that is exactly what this power bank does.
This isn't the most lightweight or smallest power bank: it is heavier and bigger than other models with a compatible capacity, but still, 1.13 lbs (513 g) isn't unreasonable.
Overall we think it's the perfect choice: a reliable, well-made power bank that performs well.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|It's fuss- and gimmick-free, and would suit a professional on the go
|Functionality
|Does what it needs to, well
|Performance
|Real-time information is accurate, quick to charge, high capacity
Best waterproof
Otterbox Fast Charge Power Pack
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want wireless charging capabilities: It features wireless charging of up to 10 watts for Qi-enabled devices.
✅ You might use it in inclement weather: It has an IP54 rating, which means it would be fine for use in the rain (but it isn't submersible)
❌ You want to see real-time power data: This model only has a basic LED indicator showing the charging status and when it's fully charged.
❌ You need something with a larger capacity: This is designed for keeping your phone/watch/earbuds topped up. It's not a long-term off-grid power solution.
The Otterbox Fast Charge Powerbank received an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. Users were big fans of the wireless charging facility and the fast recharge time.
This Otterbox model comes in three capacity sizes: 10,000 mAh, 15,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh.
The rubber casing protects it against impacts and drops, and its IP54 rating ensures complete protection from dust and partial protection from water. This makes it suitable for most weather conditions: it isn't fully submersible, but it can handle splashes and rain without any issues.
If you're looking for a device that will let you utilize wireless charging so you don't need to carry cables around, this could be a good choice — there aren't too many models on the market with this functionality. That said, there is only one USB-A and USB-C port, and pass-through charging (charging it up as it charges up something else) isn't possible.
You don't get real-time power management data like some models in this guide, either. Instead, there is just a basic LED indicator that indicates whether the device is charging and when it's fully charged.
Overall, this is a solid unit that offers a little more peace of mind than models without a protective rubberized casing.
|Design
|Rugged but sophisticated rubber coating
|Functionality
|IP54 rating, wireless QI charging, no pass-through charging
|Performance
|In line with expectations
Best for power management
Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W)
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You need several recharges over multiple days: There's enough capacity here to fully charge an iPhone over four times or a MacBook Air once and then some.
✅ You like to geek out about data: The OLED screen gives real-time data about current input and output levels, including how much power is remaining and how much time is left until it's fully charged.
❌ You don't need all the data: It's one of the key selling points of the device. If you aren't interested about what power is coming in or going out, you can probably get a cheaper model with a similar capacity.
❌ You need something small/pocketable: At 1.7 lbs (667 g) this isn't exactly lightweight, though it's fine for keeping in your car or with your camping gear for a weekend away from home.
Users loved the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank. It had a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, with customers highlighting the ease of use and quick charging functionality. There were a few comments on the size and weight of the unit — it isn't outrageous, but consumers have come to love smaller and lighter products.
This is a high-capacity power bank designed to meet the demands of users who need a fast, reliable charging device for multiple devices over multiple days. It can charge most smartphones several times and keep your laptop charged up on long journeys. It does exceed the maximum capacity allowance of 27,000mAh on flights, though, so you can't take it on a plane.
It has a number of clever features that make battery charging efficient, and you can charge it with a 140W input via the USB-C ports. You can even use both input ports at once to recharge at a rate of 170W: this will enable you to fully recharge it in less than 45 minutes. There are two USB-C ports and one USB-A port
One of the standout features is the OLED screen — they're usually LCD. This gives you real-time data about the power entering or leaving the power bank. There is also a compatible app that gives even more data and control, and a handy "Find My" feature if you're prone to losing things around the house.
The Anker Prime Power Bank certainly isn't the cheapest on the market, but we still think it's good value for money.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Brick-like with an OLED screen
|Functionality
|OLED screen with real-time information, app compatibility
|Performance
|Excellent
Best 'in-between'
UGREEN Nexode 300W 48,000mAh Portable Charger
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You need more power than a power bank but not as much as a power station: This is a happy medium. It has enough power to charge your devices several times.
❌ You're just looking for something to carry around day-to-day: This is more suited to multiple days off-grid.
❌ You want something to take on a plane: 48,000 mAh is well above the permitted 27,000 mAh limit.
This is a fairly new product so there aren't thousands of ratings, but the reviews that do exist commented on the build quality, the usefulness of the digital display and the good value for money.
We're big fans of Ugreen at Live Science, and we have been looking forward to getting our hands on this since getting a sneak peek at it at CES-2024. It has four output ports and one input/output port, so you can charge multiple devices at once. The fastest ports are USB-C, one at 140 W and two at 100 W. The USB-A ports charge at 22.5 W.
We call it the best 'in-between' as it has far more capacity than a typical power bank, but much less than a small power station. For example, the UGreen 150W power bank which sits at the top of this guide has a capacity of 25,000mAh, and the UGreen PowerRoam 1200 power station has 212,800mAh. This model has 48,000mAh. So, though it doesn't sit right in the middle numbers-wise, this model still has enough juice for keeping phones and laptops charged up away from home for a couple of days. We used the Nexode as the only means of powering up our heavily used Google Pixel 7, and we managed to keep it alive for five days.
At just over 4 lbs (1.86 kg), it's a fairly weighty model, but the carry handle is useful for moving it around a campsite, and the integrated lamp is helpful too! It certainly doesn't feel cumbersome: the weightiness actually makes it feel solid and robust. Compared with some power stations, it only takes up a tiny bit of room in the car, too.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Smart, sleek design with its own carry handle
|Functionality
|Perfect for taking away for a long weekend off-grid
|Performance
|Seems to be as per the manufacturer's specs
Best for laptops
Baseus Blade HD Laptop Power Bank
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want a power bank that slides into your laptop case: This is exactly the functionality Baseus was going for when designing this model.
❌ You want wireless charging: Despite the large surface area, the manufacturers have opted not to include this.
The Baseus Blade HD scores 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon. Users loved its light weight and ultra-thin design, which makes it easy to travel with.
Baseus isn't exactly a household name, but the company has been established since 2011. It has designed and manufactured practical, aesthetically pleasing products to keep up with changes in market trends.
The Baseus Blade HD has a 20,000mAh capacity, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, and weighs just under 1 lb (445 g). So, while it's not the lightest power bank on the market, its super-thin design means you can slide it into your laptop case in the supplied soft pouch rather than having to carry it separately.
Like a few models in this guide, a built-in display shows users the remaining battery life, real-time power output and time remaining until the battery is full.
It's stylish and functional, and because it's less than the 27,000 mAh limit, it can also be taken on airplanes, so you can continue working as you fly. This is especially handy for short-haul flights where there might not be any power sockets.
We found we could get one full laptop (Samsung Book) charge from the power bank. It charged the laptop back to 100% in about one hour and 20 minutes while the laptop was in use, but it would be quicker if the laptop was idle.
The only little niggle we have is that you can't turn the digital display off. No biggie, though — you can just turn the whole thing upside down if you don't want to see it.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Ultra-thin
|Functionality
|Will give you an extra couple of hours' worth of power
|Performance
|As per manufacturer's specs
Best power station with wheels
Zendure SuperBase Pro Power Station (2000/1500)
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You'll be taking it from A to B fairly regularly: Power stations can be exceptionally heavy and cumbersome. The telescopic handle and chunky all-terrain wheels really lighten the load.
✅ You like app control: The app lets you customize noises, lights, power output, remaining charge and even shows how much carbon you've saved when charging with solar.
❌ You will be sleeping in the same room as it: The fans are pretty noisy, even when it's not being driven particularly hard.
There aren't many customer reviews online, but the ones that exist said just how good it is as an emergency backup thanks to the UPS feature.
This is an absolute beast of a power station, perfect for extended periods off-grid. While we had our hands on it, we struggled to actually drain it so we could test the recharging stats — which were accurate, impressively. There are two versions, the 1500 (with a 1,440Wh capacity) and the 2000 (with a 2,096Wh capacity).
It features an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), so it can be used as backup power for emergency devices should you have a power outage, but this thing is designed to be moved. There are plenty of power stations that can be used for backup power at home, but the beauty of the Zendure SuperBase Pro is that it comes with all-terrain wheels and a telescopic handle — so it's one of the better models for taking out and about.
We think it would be excellent for festivals, when you have often parked a good walk away from your car. We had no trouble loading it up with camping gear on top and dragging it to our festival "base camp."
We did find that when it's being put to work, the fans to keep it cool are pretty noisy. Unless you're a heavy sleeper and not disturbed by noise, we wouldn't recommend using it in your sleeping area, because it does make quite a loud whirring sound.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Power station with wheels and telescopic handle
|Functionality
|Masses of output ports, mains and solar recharging
|Performance
|Exceptionally fast to charge up, but the fans are quite noisy
Best power station for camping
Bluetti AC240 power station
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You'll use it around dust and dirt: IP65 is the highest level of dust protection, and it can withstand low-pressure water jets from all directions.
✅ You want something that operates quietly: Some power stations make a lot of noise when in use, but we were surprised at how quiet this one is.
❌ You'll have to walk a long way with it: Like most power stations, this unit is heavy, and wheels aren't supplied.
The Bluetti Power Station has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, from 646 users. Most users were exceptionally happy with the product itself, though some said Bluetti customer service is lacking (we haven't found this to be the case).
The Bluetti AC240 is a highly versatile and powerful portable power station crafted to cater to a wide range of power requirements. It has a huge 1536Wh capacity, and a plethora of output options and recharging methods.
One of the unique things about it, compared with models we've seen recently, is the fact it has an IP65 rating. During other reviews, we had to keep an eye on the weather — especially as we were testing in the U.K., where conditions can change dramatically within minutes — and be ready to take the kit indoors at the first sign of rain. With the Bluetti, though, we didn't need to worry: the IP65 rating means it can tolerate low-pressure water jets from all directions, so there's no need to rush back to your tent to put it under cover. Perhaps one of the best things is the protection from dust ingress — you could use it confidently on the beach or run power tools in dusty workshops.
The only drawback is that it is heavy — really heavy — and there are no wheels. Sure, you could fashion some wheels yourself, or use a little sack cart, but given the weight, we'd have loved some clip-on wheels. It's not a power station you want to move around too often — perhaps it's best suited to people who will be camping in a recreational vehicle or on a boat (given the waterproof rating).
As we said before, though, if you are using it while sleeping under canvas, you at least don't have to worry too much about inclement weather.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Type
|High-capacity power station
|Functionality
|IP65-rated for dust proofing and water resistance
|Performance
|Quiet, fast
Best sustainable power bank
Gomi Power Bank
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You're an eco-conscious consumer: Made from recycled plastic bags, and upcycled e-bike batteries for the power.
✅ You want something pocketable: Weighing just 9.5 oz (270 g), it's likely smaller than your current smartphone.
❌ You need lots of capacity: If you've got lots of devices to charge up, or you want something to keep your phone charged over several days at a festival, 10,000mAh might not be enough.
❌ You want something cheap: The Gomi is expensive compared with other power banks of similar capacity.
On Trustpilot, the Gomi power bank has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, though there are only 75 reviews. Customers seemed to really love this product, and there were several comments about the excellent customer service.
U.K.-based company Gomi has created one of the most sustainable power banks on the market — a great choice for environmentally conscious consumers. The shell of the power bank is made out of recycled plastic bags and waste aluminum, and the batteries are taken from discarded e-bike battery packs.
As with many products made from recycled materials, the nature of blending the different plastics together means that you'll get a unique, marbled, multi-color design — a real conversation-starter, giving you the chance to boast about your power bank's green credentials!
The device is small and pocketable, so it's convenient to carry around to make sure your phone doesn't run out of power, though it's not really meant for keeping all of your devices charged over multiple days.
The downside — as with a lot of sustainable products — is that it's pretty expensive compared with models that have a larger capacity. Hopefully this will be addressed as the company continues to grow.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Unique design due to mix of recycled plastics
|Functionality
|10,000mAH (enough for one or two phone charges)
|Performance
|Perfectly good, though not the best value for money
FAQs
What is the best power bank?
We think the best power bank is the UGREEN 145W Power Bank. It's a no-frills device that does what it needs to do well.
What is the best power station?
The Zendure SuperBase Pro is our current favorite power station due to its huge capacity and — thanks to its all-terrain wheels and telescopic handle — portability.
Power bank or power station?
A power bank is a small device that can keep some of your devices, like phones, earbuds, watches and laptops charged up for short periods.
Power stations are much larger (and far more expensive) units that can keep you powered up off-grid for extended periods, especially those that can be charged by solar (which all models on this list can).
How much capacity do I need?
If you just need to top your phone up every now and then over the course of a day or two, a 10,000mAh power bank would probably serve you just fine.
For long weekends, or giving your phone/device a few full charges, you'd want to be looking at around 20,000mAh if you intend on taking it on a plane, or even higher if not.
For powering or charging multiple large devices, or for spending days off-grid, you'll want to invest in a power station.
How we tested
How do you test power banks and power stations?
We're often approached by companies who claim to have the next best power bank or power station. We choose to review models based on the functionality they offer versus the competition, unique features, what type of user it would be best suited for, and whether we think it is good value for money.
We look at charging times, output and input ports (and means of charging), and the capacity of the unit to see whether this is in line with what we would expect given its size and weight. We consider whether the brand is reputable and has a history of good quality products, and then we test the models against the manufacturers' specifications and claims.
Tantse Walter is a photographer and adventurer that's spent seven years facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning trips. Whether that be for astrophotography location scouting, or just for the love of exploration. Tantse enjoys taking creative, bright and bold photos of people, places, animals and the night sky. She is currently a contributing writer to both Space.com and LiveScience.com.