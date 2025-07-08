Binocular deals you should know about this Prime Day
Whether you're looking for your next pair of astronomy binoculars or want to get a closer look at wildlife, these Prime Day binocular deals grant the best savings.
With Prime Day now upon us once again, it's the perfect opportunity to save money on your next pair of binoculars. We've hunted around the web to find all the best binocular deals to save you money on your next pair, and we've price-checked them against one and looked at previous Prime Day deals and prices to bring you the cheapest deals that are genuinely worth considering.
We always check for deals on the very best binoculars, as well as large binoculars for stargazing and smaller best binoculars for kids, binoculars for bird-watching, compact binoculars and image-stabilized binoculars. We've compiled all the best deals we've found here in one place, so make sure you take advantage of these deals before they're gone.
Best binocular deals today
- Canon 10x42L IS WP:
was $1,234.95now $1,209.99
- Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42:
was $149.95now $99.98
- Celestron SkyMaster 15x70:
was $129.95now $79
- Canon 10x20 IS:
was $539now $469.69
- Celestron Cometron 7x50:
was $47.95now $34.39
- Bushnell H20 8x42:
was $83.99now $71.38
- Celestron Nature DX 10x50:
was $199.95now $151.99
- Celestron Outland X 8x42:
was $109.95now $74.10
- Bushnell PowerView 2 10x50:
was $79.99now $40.98
- Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42:
was $399.95now $322.99
Best binocular deals
Cheaper than Amazon — These waterproof image-stabilized binoculars are one of the best we've ever used, with bright, rock-steady views.
Save $50 on these Nikon 10x42's — ideal for generalist use and birdwatching on a budget.
Save $50 on one of our favorite stargazing binoculars. We think they have great optics for the price, and we could see Jupiter's moons, the Pleiades and the Andromeda Galaxy in our review.
Save $69 on these affordable image-stabilized binoculars, which we praised for their lightweight and compact build during our review.
Save $13 on these astronomy binoculars — ideal for beginners or anyone on a budget who wants better views of the moon and sky.
Save 15% on these waterproof and fogproof binoculars for a range of outdoor pursuits including boating, wildlife observation and camping.
Save $47 on these versatile binoculars, great for bird-watching and astronomy with their 10x magnification and large 50mm objectives.
Save $35 on these budget-friendly waterproof and fogproof binoculars — great for slipping into your bag for camping trips.
Save $39 on these low-light binoculars for clear views of the night sky and wildlife observation.
Save $76 on these compact binoculars for bird-watching and wildlife observation, with ED glass for improved optical clarity.
Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optics equipment reviewing cameras, lenses and tripods, and getting hands-on observations with binoculars and more. Also a landscape & seascape photographer living in South Wales, she aims to portray a feeling of calm and peaceful moments through her images. Her work has also been featured in a number of national photography magazines and she regularly contributes to our sister site Space.com.
