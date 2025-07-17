The Prime Day sale may be a distant memory, but Amazon is still offering plenty of opportunities to save serious money for this 'Black Friday in July' — especially if you are an outdoor enthusiast. As avid hikers ourselves, we have been scouring online retailers in search of hiking gear to prep ourselves for another summer of outdoor explorations. While we have found many excellent offers (our favorite Merrell walking boots are now half-price, for example), it was this smartwatch deal that really took the cake for us — the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is now a huge $400 off and at its lowest-ever price.

Bigger, bolder and more feature-packed than our beloved Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, this watch is everything you may ever want on a hiking trail. Reliable GPS? Check. Preloaded maps? Check. Insane durability? Check. Built-in flashlight? Also check. There is no need to splurge twice as much on the newer Garmin Fenix 8 when you can get this model for just under $500.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: was $899 now $499 at Amazon Save $400 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, one of the most advanced and feature-packed adventure smartwatches on the market. It has everything you may ever need while exploring the great outdoors, from an ultra-durable design and built-in flashlight to solar charging capability and stacks of preloaded maps. A real treat for hikers.

Image 1 of 6 We reviewed the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Sapphire three years ago, and absolutely loved it. (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Three years ago, we reviewed the non-pro version of this watch, the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar — and instantly fell in love with it. We gave it a 4.5-star rating, and for two years straight, we named it the best option overall in our guide to the best Garmin watches (and only conceded its title when the newer Garmin Fenix 8 came along). Why? The Garmin Fenix 7 is a true marvel of technology, hard to beat when it comes to battery life, durability or advanced tracking features.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is even better. This smartwatch was designed to sustain some of the most extreme conditions possible, from falls from great heights to scorching desert temperatures and freezing mountain river waters, and unlike most of the models in the Fenix 7 line-up, it features a built-in flashlight (which is a real lifesaver for walks after dark) and solar charging (which is a real lifesaver for walks in daytime). Most wearables that come close to what the Fenix 7 Pro has to offer cost well over $800, but with this Amazon deal, you can all this goodness for just $499. But do not dwell on this deal for too long, it may expire any minute now.

Key features: 47mm fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and rear cover, 1.3-inch display with a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens, built-in LED flashlight, multi-band GPS, continuous health and fitness tracking, TopoActive maps

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar fluctuated between $600 and $700. Today's offer from Amazon brings the price down to $499.99, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $499.99 | Garmin: $549.99 | Best Buy: $549.99

Reviews consensus: A real adventure powerhouse, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is universally praised for its next-level tracking features, accurate navigation tools, ultra-long battery life and a handy LED flashlight, with many reviewers complimenting its performance and reliability in outdoor conditions. However, many testers also complained about its sky-high price tag, and some also pointed out that the Fenix 7 Pro did not offer a significant upgrade from the more basic Fenix 7 version.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You are a serious outdoor adventurer looking for a feature-rich GPS smartwatch that does not cut any corners.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are a beginner hiker or want something less intimidating and more budget-friendly (such as the Garmin Instinct 2, which is now also on sale with a 40% discount).