Summer is just around the corner and this means one thing — the season for outdoor activities is about to start. Whether you are a professional triathlete, a budding marathon runner or a seasoned outdoor enthusiast, a good GPS watch can make a huge difference to your sun-soaked adventures. The best part? You do not have to pay through the roof to reap the benefits. Take the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, for example.

This excellent adventure watch has just been discounted by 33% at Walmart, bringing its price down to just $297.99. The exact same discount is also available at Amazon.

Mind you, both of these deals apply exclusively to the graphite model. However, those who prefer something brighter will not be left empty-handed. Some other color options, such as the Instinct 2X Solar in flame red, have also been heavily discounted.

We are big fans of the Instinct series here at Live Science. When we reviewed the smaller Garmin Instinct 2S Solar in September 2022, we liked it so much that we ranked it as the best option for triathletes in our guide to the best Garmin watches. Now, this model has been superseded by the newer Garmin Instinct 3, but we still consider it a fabulous pick for outdoor enthusiasts who are not willing to splash an eye-watering $1,000 on the more premium Fenix 8.

Image 1 of 4 We reviewed the Garmin Instinct 2S in September 2022 and really liked it. (Image credit: Jess Downey) (Image credit: Jess Downey) (Image credit: Jess Downey) (Image credit: Jess Downey)

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is now $152 off at Walmart and Amazon, and the cheapest it has been since March this year.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar has everything you may need to succeed in your outdoor endeavours, especially if you are a triathlete preparing for the upcoming sporting season. This rugged watch has been built to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock and water resistance, so it can withstand even some of the toughest running tracks and open waters, and thanks to its large solar-charged display, it will never run out of battery on a sunny day. It looks and feels great, too. The Instinct 2X Solar is not as heavy and chunky as some of the more premium Garmin watches, making it a great option for all-day wear.

Whether you want a top-quality sleep tracker or a pocket-sized personal trainer, the Instinct 2X Solar will help you achieve your goals. And now, you can get it for just $297.99.

Key features: 1.1-inch transflective MIP display, 50 mm size, 10ATM water resistance, multi-GNSS support, solar charging, certified to U.S. military standard 810, built-in LED flashlight.

Product launched: April 2023

Price history: For the past several months, the price of the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar in graphite has hovered around the $350 mark. Now, it has dropped to just $297.99 — the lowest it has been since March this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $297.99 | REI: $314.97| Best Buy: $349.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is a perfect mid-range adventure watch. It combines a durable build with exceptional battery life and user-friendly design, plus it packs a wide range of health- and outdoor-related features. The cherry on top? It costs less than most of the more premium Garmin watches. However, most reviewers also complained that the Instinct 2X Solar does not have full mapping support and it lacks some of the more advanced smartwatch features.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | Advnture ★★★★ | Android Central ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You are an outdoor enthusiast, a marathon runner or a triathlete looking for a durable GPS adventure watch with solid battery life.

❌ Do not buy it if: You are an occasional exerciser or want a more premium watch with full topographical maps (such as the Garmin Fenix 8, for example.)

Check out our other guides to the best fitness trackers, best budget fitness trackers, best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.