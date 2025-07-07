Which cameras are actually a good deal this Prime Day?
We've rounded up the best camera deals from Sony, Nikon, Canon and more this Prime Day — save $$$s on your next camera.
Prime Day is back again, and this year, Amazon is running its first-ever four-day Prime event, meaning more deals and more savings to be had.
While Prime Day doesn't technically start until tomorrow, we've scoured the internet for the best early camera deals to bring them to you right here. We've also thoroughly inspected each deal to ensure it's the best price on the market and that there hasn't been any sneaky price-hiking going on to make deals look better than they actually are.
But cameras aren't the only thing you can save money on this Prime Day. We've compiled all the best deals on air purifiers, electric toothbrushes, health and fitness equipment, telescopes, binoculars, star projectors and more over in our Amazon Prime Day hub.
Best camera deals today
- Canon EOS R8:
was $1,699now $1,324.99
- Canon EOS R7:
was $1,499now $1,248.99
- Sony A7 III:
was $1,999.99now $1,379.99
- Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV:
was $699now $599
Best camera deals
Save $369 on one of the best beginner cameras complete with kit lens. We loved its low-light capabilities and compact, lightweight frame.
Read our full Canon EOS R8 review ★★★★½
Featured in: Best astrophotography cameras, Best cameras for wildlife photography, Best cameras, Best beginner cameras, Best beginner astro cameras
Save $250 on this impressive crop-sensor camera with 32.5MP resolution and up to 30FPS speed.
Read our full Canon EOS R7 review (★★★★★)
Featured in: Best cameras for wildlife photography
Save $619 on this incredible 24MP camera. While it's been superseded, it's still fantastic for astrophotography.
Full review: Sony A7 III ★★★★½
Save $100 on this beginner-friendly, lightweight camera with 20MP resolution — ideal for traveling or content creation.
