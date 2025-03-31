Best beginner cameras 2025: Quality, cheap mirrorless models

The best beginner cameras need to strike the perfect balance between quality and ease of use while remaining affordable. Some users want a compact camera to slip into their pocket on their travels, while others want something they can grow with, something that can be the first step of a longer photographic journey. In this guide, we've covered a range of budgets and applications to offer something for everyone, from content creators to astrophotographers.

All of these options are fantastic for a wide range of photographic uses, although the best beginner cameras for astrophotography specialize in low light, and the best cameras for wildlife photography will need to prioritize burst rate and autofocus.

We've selected models that we've either tested and reviewed ourselves or cameras that our expert team recommends based on their extensive knowledge and experience in the field.

The quick list

The best beginner cameras we recommend in 2025

Best overall

Image 1 of 1 The Nikon Z fc is the best camera for beginners overall. (Image credit: Nikon )

Nikon Z fc For beginners looking for the complete package, you can't go wrong with the Nikon Z fc. Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: APS-C, mirrorless Resolution: 20.9 Megapixels Screen: 3-inch vari-angle, 1.04M dots, touchscreen Viewfinder: 2.36M dots Autofocus: Face & Eye detection, Humans & animals Burst rate: Up to 11FPS In-body image stabilization: No Video: 4K/UHD 30p Weight: 15.7 oz / 445 g Dimensions: 5.3 x 3.7 x 1.8 in / 134.5 x 93.5 x 43.5 mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Gorgeous retro aesthetic + Good for general photography Reasons to avoid - Controls could be confusing for total beginners - Limited lens options

Buy it if ✅ You want interchangeable lenses: You can swap the lenses out for different purposes.



✅ You want to shoot a range of subjects: It's great for street photography and portraits, and it's also good in low-light.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want something simple: If you want a simple point-and-shoot camera you can just switch on and go, try the Sony RX100 VII.



❌ You want more lens options: There are limited lenses for Nikon APS-C cameras —Sony offers a better range.

The bottom line 🔎 Nikon Z fc: A stylish, lightweight camera that's easy for most users to get to grips with. It blends the retro looks of cameras 10 times its age with the modern features and impressive specs of today's cameras. ★★★★½

Inspired by classic film cameras, the Nikon Z fc is a fantastic choice for beginners who want a stylish but capable camera. The retro design is a joy to use while still offering all the benefits of modern mirrorless technology.

It features a 20.9 Megapixel sensor, the same as the well-loved Nikon Z50, which delivers sharp, detailed images with great color reproduction.

One of the biggest advantages for beginners are the intuitive manual controls, unlike many other cameras that rely more on confusing digital menus. These may take a little more getting used to if you're a complete beginner, but the effort more than pays off once you've got the hang of it.

The Nikon Z fc has dedicated dials for shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation (though we'd also love an aperture wheel on the lens), helping users to understand the settings more naturally. But if that sounds daunting, it does offer a fully automatic mode for users who prefer a more "point and shoot" approach.

It can record 4K video with no crop, making it a great option for content creators and vlogging. Plus, its compact size and USB charging make it a great travel-friendly camera. That said, it doesn't have in-body image stabilization, so you'll need to pair it with a lens that does. If image stabilization is an important feature for you, consider spending more and going for the Nikon Zf.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Stylish, compact and lightweight Performance Bright, sharp images. Functionality Intuitive controls for automatic and manual settings.

Best for growth

Image 1 of 3 By going straight into the full-frame system, there's less chance of outgrowing your camera. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) We were thoroughly impressed by the Canon EOS R8. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The controls are intuitive and well located. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

Canon EOS R8 A fantastic full-frame camera that beginners can continue using as their skills grow. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Full-frame, mirrorless Resolution: 24.2 Megapixels Screen: 3-inch vari angle touchscreen, 1.62M dots Viewfinder: 2.36M dots Autofocus: People, animals & vehicles Burst rate: Up to 40 FPS In-body image stabilization: No Video: 4K 60p Weight: 16.26 oz / 461g Dimensions: 5.24 x 3.39 x 2.76 in / 133 x 86 x 70 mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Dell View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Best entry-level full-frame mirrorless from Canon + Lightweight + Intuitive and user friendly Reasons to avoid - Not as compact as a point-and-shoot - Quite expensive for beginners - No image stabilization

Buy it if ✅ You don't want to upgrade in a year: This camera will grow with you as your skills grow.



✅ You want a good camera to travel with: Even though it's bigger than an APS-C or compact, it's still lightweight and travel-friendly.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to use it in inclement weather: It's not fully weather sealed, so you'll need to avoid using it in bad weather.



❌ You don't need interchangeable lenses: If you're looking for a point-and-shoot, the Sony ZV-E10 will be better suited.

The bottom line 🔎 Canon EOS R8: Canon's lightest mirrorless full-frame camera is ideal for photographers who want to advance their skills and take their camera all around the world. ★★★★½

The Canon EOS R8 is a great entry-level full-frame camera for beginners who want to step up their photography while keeping the potential to continue growing their skills. As the R8 is a full-frame camera, users are less likely to outgrow it as they improve, which is often the case with compact or APS-C cameras. During our Canon EOS R8 review, we were very impressed by the excellent image quality from the 24.2MP sensor, and it also performs excellently in low light, making it a great option for astrophotography.

It also holds the title of being Canon's most lightweight full-frame camera body, making it great for travel without compromising on image quality or features. Even though it's a little on the expensive side for beginners, it's still Canon's second most affordable full-frame.

No matter what subject you want to shoot, the R8 can handle it. It has excellent autofocus that can quickly and accurately track people, animals and vehicles, making it ideal for sports, wildlife and portrait photography. Speaking of wildlife photography, it can shoot up to 40FPS (frames per second) when shooting in JPEG mode and a still-impressive 30FPS when shooting in RAW, making it one of the best cameras for wildlife photography.

Image 1 of 1 We thought the Canon EOS R8 was excellent for all types of photography, including low light shooting. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

For content creators, it can shoot 4K 60p video without cropping and although it lacks in-body image stabilization, it does offer digital stabilization in video, which can help reduce shakiness when shooting handheld. We'd still recommend investing in a lens with stabilization, though.

If you can stretch your budget a little further to invest in a camera with image stabilization and weather sealing in a lightweight package, the Sony A7C and A7C II are both fantastic cameras you can grow with, and the Sony lens lineup is fantastic.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Canon's lightest full-frame mirrorless. Performance Impressive image quality all around. Functionality No image stabilization, but up to 40FPS burst rate.

Best budget

Image 1 of 1 For users on a budget who want to learn the basics, the Canon EOS R100 is a fantastic option. (Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS R100 A budget-friendly beginner mirrorless that will get you started for a few hundred bucks. Our expert review: Specifications Type: APS-C, mirrorless Resolution: 24.1 Megapixels Screen: 3-inch fixed, no touch screen, 1.04M dots Viewfinder: 2.36M dots Autofocus: Human face & eye detection Burst rate: 3.5 FPS with autofocus, 6.5FPS without In-body image stabilization: No Video: 4K 24FPS (with 1.55x crop) Weight: 12.56 oz / 356 g Dimensions: 4.57 x 3.39 x 2.72 in / 116 x 86 x 69 mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at BHPhoto View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Lightweight + Good autofocus Reasons to avoid - It's an old camera - Fixed screen, no touch capabilities - Slow burst rate

Buy it if ✅ You're not sure if you'll continue the hobby: If you decide photography isn't for you, you'll have only spent a few hundred bucks.



✅ You want a compact setup: It's a small and lightweight camera with compact kit lenses available.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a tech lover: It's quite basic in terms of features and functionality in order to keep the cost down. If you want snazzy tech, you'll have to pay more.



❌ You want to shoot video: While it can shoot 4K at 24FPS, there's a noticeable 1.55x crop. Video shooters on a budget would enjoy the Sony ZV-E10.

The bottom line 🔎 Canon EOS R100: For a no-frills option that won't break the bank, the R100 is a neat little camera that's ideal for learning the basics until you're ready to move up to the next level. ★★★★

While you often have to pay out for the newest tech and the fanciest features, you don't always have to spend a lot of money to get a good camera. Beginner cameras are often more affordable than intermediate and professional models, but you can pick up the Canon EOS R100 for around $500, and there are even some bundles that include a couple of lenses. Plus, you can save even more on the used market.

It has guided menus that explain what all the different modes do, which is a big plus for beginners looking to learn the basics. The 24.1MP sensor produces great images with good detail and color, and it has reliable autofocus with human face and eye detection.

Being an APS-C camera, there's a 1.6x crop if you use a full-frame lens on it, although this could end up being advantageous if you want to use it for wildlife as it will give you an extra bit of zoom. That said, the 3.5 FPS burst rate does let it down a little for wildlife photography — just make sure you're not photographing fast-moving animals.

To keep costs down, there are, unsurprisingly, some compromises. The screen is fixed and has no touchscreen capabilities, and there's a noticeable 1.55x crop in video, so it's better suited to users who primarily want to shoot stills and learn the basics of photography before moving on to video or a more advanced camera.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Lightweight and compact, but fixed screen. Performance Decent still images. Functionality 3.5 FPS with autofocus is a little underwhelming.

Best for astrophotography