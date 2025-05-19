Get a full body workout ahead of Memorial Day weekend with the Yosuda 350 rowing machine, which we think is a great choice and has 33% off at Amazon

For over 20 years Yosuda has designed and produced top-quality exercise machines for home use, and some of it's products hold much coveted spots in many of our best fitness equipment buyers guides — including our best overall choice in the best budget exercise bikes, along with a full range of the rowing machines and ellipticals.

Get the Yosuda 350 Rowing Machine for $199.99 at Amazon.

Although we've yet to review this particular model, the Yosuda 350 Rowing Machine has plenty of appealing features that make it an attractive offering for anyone looking to boost their general health and fitness from the comfort of their own home.

Right now on Amazon, there is a massive 33% off the Yosuda 350 Rowing Machine. It takes it down to $199.99 and equates to a $100 saving off the $299.99 MRSP — so at this price it's a brilliant rowing machine deal and terrific value for money.

There are plenty of machines to consider when it comes to selecting the best exercise rowing machines. We've tested many of them here at Live Science, and our fitness experts are well placed to know what to look out for when it comes to recommending a rowing machine.

A rowing machine is one of the best ways to boost your cardio fitness, and unlike some other indoor equipment, a rowing machine gives you a full-body workout. An article published by the Harvard Medical School states that an intense half-hour on a rowing machine burns around 369 calories. That means that rowers are one of the best exercise machines for losing weight.

Rowing ensures your pecs, arms, abs, and obliques are all getting a piece of the workout action. There are a few muscle groups rowing won't work on, and you don’t need to leave the house or be messing around on the river to get started.

The Yosuda 350 Rowing Machine is a great budget-friendly option when looking for a rowing machine. It has a host of attractive features that are usually reserved for more costly rowing machines, including a 10lb flywheel and high-quality magnetic control system, which means the Yosuda provides plenty of resistance, meeting the needs of a beginner or an advanced user.

Yosuda claims its rower is virtually silent and it has a non-contact magnetic resistance system that delivers a silent rowing experience. The machine is constructed with high-density steel, which also reduces noise, meaning you can use it anytime you wish, without causing any disruption to neighbors or other members of your family.

Elsewhere, to further enhance the user experience, the Yosuda features a 3.45-inch LCD monitor that displays all your rowing data, and you can connect to the Yosuda app via Bluetooth to track your progress and view your stats.

At full price, the Yosuda 350 Rowing Machine is excellent value, but with 33% off the usual price, it's a hard-to-beat rowing machine deal.

Key features: 10lb flywheel and high-quality magnetic control system, 3.45-inch LCD screen, virtually silent running, small footprint for easy storage.

Price history: The price has generally held steady on Amazon at $299.99, with occasional price drops around Black Friday and Prime Day, that has matched the current discounted price. So with 33% off, the Yosuda 350 Rowing Machine is now at its lowest price this year.

Reviews consensus: The Yosuda 350 is a great choice for anyone new to indoor rowing and looking for a machine with plenty of user-friendly features, especially at this price. Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive on the Yosuda, and it gets an aggregate score of 4.3 out of 5 from over 5,000 ratings, with 66% of reviewers giving it top marks.

Buy it if: You want a fantastic rowing machine with a small footprint that runs silently and delivers a full-body workout.

Don't buy it if: You want another type of exercise machine. The Yosuda Indoor Bike is our best overall is our exercise bike guide and has a small discount on Amazon.