US fitness giant Peloton has been around since 2012, and is a market leader when it comes to the best indoor exercise equipment. This includes its renowned Peloton Bike, which we rated as the best indoor exercise bike we've ever tested. Our testing and Peloton review are on par with reviews, and the Peloton bike has over 24,000 reviews on the Peloton site, with an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.

Right now, Peloton is offering some brilliant reductions, including its flagship Peloton Bike+, which is $700 off the $2,700 RRP. The $2,000 price tag is the cheapest we've seen this year.

If you've been watching the Giro d'Italia, maybe feeling inspired to attempt to replicate the incredible performance of the world's best professional cyclists, including Giro Stage One winner — the former Men's World Champion, Mads Pedersen or the Tour de France winner and defending Giro champion Tadej Pogačar — then now might be the time to invest in a Peloton bike.

Peloton Bike+ Starter Package: was $2,700 now $2,000 at Peloton Save $700 The Peloton Bike+ starter package has everything you need to kickstart your indoor cycling and fitness journey. The real highlight of the Peloton Bike+ is its larger 23.8" rotating touchscreen which makes it easy to transition from bike workouts to floor exercise. It includes cycling shoes, a stability-enhancing bike mat, and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle for hydration. You’ll also receive a choice of weights, for off-bike workouts, perfect for instructor-led sessions and classes. Check out our best indoor bike buyers guide.

Peloton Bike Starter Package: was $1,650 now $1,250 at Peloton Save $400 The Peloton Bike starter package again has everything for starting your indoor cycling and fitness journey, with all the same extras as the Bike+ package. The Peloton bike has a smaller 21.5-inches HD screen, which is also fixed, but this indoor bike is a great option to enter the Peloton world at a more wallet-friendly cost. Read our full Peloton Bike Review.

Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,145 at Peloton Save $300 The Peloton bike comes with an immersive 21.5-inches full HD touchscreen giving a front-row seat in every class. In-workout metrics like heart rate, output, cadence, and resistance help keep track of workouts and performance. You also receive a free all-access 1-month membership (worth $44).

With 1000's of cardio-based workouts and live classes led by its expert instructors, you can ride safely within your limits. The Peloton bike also comes equipped with a touchscreen display, immersive sound, and real-time performance tracking, helping you monitor your heart rate and fitness progress effectively and in the comfort of your own home.

The global Peloton community is huge, meaning users have fellow riders' support, can share milestones, and keep motivated. With interactive leaderboards and the ability to high-five other riders, Peloton keeps new owners connected and inspired on their fitness journey.

We reviewed the Peloton Bike in 2022, awarding it 4.5 out of 5, and our tester, Louise Carey said, "The Peloton Bike is nothing short of excellent. Not only does it feature a refined and robust design that supports you through energetic spin classes, but the Peloton App is a genuine game-changer for those who struggle with workout motivation."

However, one of her biggest complaints was the price, but with these big savings, it becomes a lot more attractive. It's worth mentioning you'll need the Peloton app and a subscription ($40 per month) to access many of the features, including on-demand workouts.

Key features: Brilliant HD touchscreen included, small footprint, on-demand workouts.

Price history: These deals are some of the best prices we've seen and a significant saving well worth a look for Peloton newcomers.

Price comparison: The Peloton Bike+ package is the same price on Amazon at $2,000.

Reviews consensus: Our best exercise bike pick with a healthy discount? Sign us up. At $40, the subscription costs may seem expensive, but it's basically the same as a gym membership, and there are thousands of workouts to choose from. It's also easy to get to grips with and doesn't take up a great deal of space in your home either.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a fantastic exercise bike with brilliant instructor-led classes.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't like indoor cycling, you may want to check out the other Peloton deals, which include one of the best treadmills around – the Peloton Tread+, which has a massive $700 off.

