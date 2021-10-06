Best Fitbit prices and deals: cheap fitness trackers to help with your running

Wondering where can you find the best Fitbit prices and deals without breaking the bank? We’ve scoured every discount on fitness trackers and smartwatches and collated them here so you don’t have to waste time looking for the lowest price.

Fitbit has made a name for itself in the last few years - positioning itself as the go-to high-end brand if you want to get the inside knowledge on your health and fitness. Having a premium brand doesn't always have to cost the earth though, and you can find some great discounts now, or hold out for any potential Black Friday Fitbit deals.

We’re all much more aware of our health today, and fitness trackers and smartwatches, particularly ones by Fitbit, are a great way to monitor your fitness goals - whether it’s your daily step count, your heart rate, or even bigger goals, such as getting quality sleep or losing weight. Regardless of what you need it for, we’ve got all the best Fitbit deals around, so that your fitness journey is one step closer to getting a boost.

What's more, we've also made sure to include Fitbit models to suit any type of shopper; so whether you're running to lose weight, or you just fancy a fashionable wrist accessory for counting your steps, there's sure to be an option for you. Check out all the best Fitbit prices below.

Which Fitbit is best for you?

Originally designed as an activity tracker, with basic functions such as step count, over the years Fitbit fitness trackers have been redesigned numerous times to become smartwatches and activity trackers, which can monitor various health concerns and even allow smart notifications. On the whole, smartwatches have bigger watch faces and are normally touch screen activated, while some of the Fitbit trackers are activated by buttons, and have more detailed insights available via the app. If you're trying to reach a fitness goal, or perhaps you've been wondering how to run faster, a Fitbit can be a great accessory to track your progress.

The range of Fitbits on offer means there should be a tracker to suit every taste or need. If you’re on a budget and looking for a cheaper watch with fewer functions, the Charge fitness trackers start at around $100, while at the other end of the market the Fitbit Sense comes with multiple functions, and sits at around the $300 mark. If you’re specifically looking for a tracker for your child, the Fitbit Ace range has some fun functions including step counts and family challenges, with the Ace 3 now even including animated watch faces.

If you’re looking for a Fitbit that’s most similar to an Apple Watch, then the Versa 3 and the Sense are the most comparable. For those of you that want to monitor the mental health benefits of exercise, the Fitbit Sense is a great choice as it comes with an electrodermal (EDA) sensor to track your stress levels. The Fitbit app also has meditation tools included.

In this hub, we’ve outlined a selection of models in more detail and the best Fitbit prices that work for you so that you can make an informed decision and save some money along the way.

Today's best Fitbit prices

Great saving Fitbit Ace: was $69.95 , now $39.95 at Amazon

This Fitbit deal gives you 43% off the Fitbit Ace which is the perfect fitness tracker for bringing the whole family together. The Fitbit Ace is designed with kids in mind, from a sleep tracking function to encouraging them to get outside with step challenges and animations.View Deal

Fitbit Sense: was $299.95 , now $288.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Sense is a leading smartwatch and it allows you to learn your skin temperature, get a grip on your stress levels and optimize your sleep. Grab it now at Amazon while it's reduced.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: was $149.95 , now $128.95 at Amazon

Save $21 (14% off) on this Fitbit that boasts built-in GPS and a seven day battery life. Even better, you get a free 90-day trial of Fitbit premium with this deal too, so that you can get the full fitness tracker experience. View Deal

Best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Versa 3

(Image credit: Amazon )

Fitbit Versa 3 Best Fitbit for fitness Smart enabled/compatibility: Smartphone notifications/Fitbit pay/iOS/Android/ | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Waterproof : to 50 meters | Battery life : Six days Quick charging SmartTrack to recognize your exercise Extra charge for Fitbit premium Not as high-tech as the Charge 5

This smartwatch from Fitbit looks like the usual Versa design but has rounded edges and is designed with buttons for a sleeker finish. Like all Fitbits, it tracks steps and calories, but with this model, you can leave your phone at home, as you can pick up your notifications via the watch and use it for contactless payments via Fitbit Pay.

It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters - so as long as you’re not dive-bombing into the pool it will track your calories as you swim. The SmartTrack feature also means you don’t have to indicate which exercise (with 20 modes in total) that you’re doing; instead your Fitbit will recognize it for you.

The updated Versa model has built-in GPS, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, along with the standard features such as heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. One of its standout features is the longer battery life – it can last up to six days without charging, and it also only takes 12 minutes to fully charge, which is great if you’re in a hurry.

Fitbit Charge 5

(Image credit: Amazon )

Fitbit Charge 5 Best Fitbit for sleep tracking Smart enabled/compatibility: Smart notifications / Android and iOS | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Waterproof : to 50 meters | Battery life : Seven days Detailed sleep tracking Inbuilt GPS Small screen Limited apps within the Fitbit itself

The newest release from Fitbit combines the best of the brand’s other models all in one good-looking and high-tech device. The Fitbit Charge 5 is lightweight and easy to use, and you can enjoy inbuilt GPS, contactless payments, excellent heart rate monitoring as well as sleep tracking and monitoring. This is one of its best features, giving you access to detailed information including graphs, with insight into how to improve your sleep patterns.

It also has an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor, which measures stress levels through your skin’s temperature. If you’re feeling hot, cold, or clammy it can make sense of why this is happening over time.

The fitness tracker also comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium, giving you advanced analytics about your fitness, health and sleep, as well as guided programs and coaching.

Fitbit Ace 3

(Image credit: Amazon)

Fitbit Ace 3 Best Fitbit for kids Smart enabled/compatibility: Android and iOS /call alert and text messages | Heart rate monitor: No | Waterproof: Up to 50 meters | Battery life: Eight days Family challenges Fun design with animations No heart rate tracking Aimed toward younger children

The Fitbit Ace 3 is specifically designed for children aged six and over and features both activity and sleep tracking. Similar to its predecessor the Fitbit Ace 2, it is water-resistant up to 50 meters but has a much longer battery life – up to eight days.

It’s slightly chunkier and a bit more expensive than the Ace 2, but we think it’s worth the extra dollars. That’s down to the touchscreen that features fun, animated clock faces, including aliens and unicorns, which come alive when you exercise. The fitness tracker has a bedtime reminder and sleep tracking feature designed to help children develop healthier habits.

Over on the Fitbit app, parents can look at their children’s activity, and there’s a kids’ view where they can see their daily activity, as well as access badges and change the clock faces. Movie fans will love the fact you can buy a Minions embossed strap to go with the Ace 3. Older children will love that they can use the Fitbit Ace 3 with their smartphones to get call alerts and short text messages – something that parents can also control via the app.

Fitbit Sense

(Image credit: Amazon )

Fitbit Sense Best all round Fitbit Smart enabled / compatibility: iOS 13 or higher and Android OS 8.0 or higher | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Waterproof: Up to 50 meters | Battery life: Six days Detailed sleep tracking Touch screen design No buckle on the strap Pricey

This touchscreen smartwatch has a big focus on emotional health and wellbeing, as well as tracking the usual things like steps, calories, heart rate and workouts. Built-in GPS helps track outdoor sports like running and hiking, while if you’re worried about getting sick, you can monitor your health via the skin temperature tracker, with blood oxygen levels also tracked at night.

Like many fitness trackers, the Fitbit Sense has an ECG sensor to monitor heart health, but it’s the EDA (electrodermal activity) tracker for stress that we really love. It measures the sweat on your skin to assess your EDA responses (but note, physical stress like exercise and heat can also affect this).

The only downside is that many of the mental wellbeing features on the Sense are only available to Fitbit Premium subscribers ($9.99 pm / $79.99 a year). The good news is you can enjoy a free six-month trial, and then cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue. Like all Fitbits, it has an excellent battery life and only needs charging every six days and includes voice controls via Alexa and Google Assistant. You can also pay for things when you're out and about using Fitbit Pay, provided your bank is among those supported by the feature.

Fitbit Luxe 5

(Image credit: Amazon )

Fitbit Luxe 5 Best Fitbit for the fashion conscious Smart enabled / compatibility: Text and call notifications | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Waterproof: up to 50 meters | Battery life: Five days Attractive designs Automatically tracks exercise No built-in GPS Small screen

Fashion fans will love the Fitbit Luxe 5, with its slender design that makes it look more like a piece of jewelry than a smartwatch. It comes in lots of different styles including a limited-edition model made in collaboration with jewelry brand Gorjana, which boasts a polished gold finish.

The Fitbit Luxe 5 has all the basics you expect from a fitness tracker, including step count (although not floors climbed, disappointingly), exercise modes and accurate heart rate monitoring. It has a touchscreen and impressive battery life, but because it’s so tiny, it can be hard to read and there’s no GPS. But if you take your phone out with you on a workout, you can still track speed, pace and location. Detailed sleep analysis can be found via the Fitbit app with this tracker too, along with stress management tools. The model also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, giving you deeper insights into your health and wellbeing.

Best Fitbit accessories deals

Personalize your Fitbit in an instant by changing the band to suit you. The brand has a huge range of interchangeable straps in all different materials from sports-style models to leather and woven reflective bands for runners. There are breathable silicone straps for anyone who wants a little more color choice than the band they originally purchased, as well as hook and loop options for those who want a more comfortable fit on their wrist.

Those who want their Fitbit to look like an elegant watch rather than a fitness tracker will be enticed by the Luxe range of accessories, featuring a stainless steel mesh band, a link bracelet, and double-woven bands to really make a statement.