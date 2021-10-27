Running headphones deals: get the best price on these workout essentials

These running headphones deals will help you improve your workouts and increase your motivation levels without breaking the bank. We’ve scoured the internet to find the deals with the best discounts, as well as deals on headphones that are designed for running in mind, from brands such as Bose and JBL.

If you’re looking for running headphones deals, then you probably know that a well-fitting, sturdy pair will last you for a long time. However, finding a great deal without having to compromise on quality can be easier said than done. That’s why we’ve put together all of the prices, specifications and features of these great running headphones, as well as retailers that are offering worthwhile discounts in the run-up to Black Friday.

Whether you love listening to music or podcasts, these running headphones deals will make it easier to get up and out there. Regardless of your experience, we’ve got headphones to cover all budgets, with deals factored in. You can check out all the best running headphones deals below, though it’s worth bearing in mind that global stock shortages might affect exactly how many models are currently in stock. That means if you see a pair that's your perfect match, it’s better to move sooner rather than later.

Essential running headphones features

Running headphones can provide much-needed relief when you’re in the middle of a gruelling workout, but beyond the standard volume and skip features, what are the things to look out for with these headphones? The first thing you need to ensure is that your running headphones are water-resistant, as sweat isn’t likely to mix well with the intricacies of your electronics. A comfortable design that fits well within your ears is also crucial to prevent irritation.

Well-fitting headphones are also essential to prevent your workout from being paused in order to put your headphones back within your ear. This means that they need to be able to withstand the motion of running. Many runners prefer to opt for wireless headphones, as this eradicates the likelihood of getting tangled up in your headphone cord.

If you’re likely to be running near roads or in busy built up areas, it’s also worth considering how much noise you want your headphones to filter in. While noise cancelling headphones might seem an ideal solution, it may be wiser for your safety to be able to hear cars or passers–by approaching.

Running headphones deals

Image JBL Reflect Mini True Headphones: were $149.99 , now $99.99 at BestBuy

Grab $50 off these wireless headphones from JBL that have countless features packed in. Sweat resistance and technology to filter in just the right amount of noise will make your running so much easier. View Deal

Image JLab JBuds Sport Earbuds: were $69.00 , now $47.49 at Amazon

There’s currently 31% off these JLab earbuds, which are a great choice for any runners who need a more affordable option. They integrate sweat–proof technology and have a BeAware mode to help road runners stay alert. View Deal

Image Skullcandy Sesh Evo In-Ear Earbud: were $59.99 , now $48.91 at Amazon

Get a neat $11 saving on these budget-friendly Skullcandy earbuds. They have an excellent running time of 24 hours and are super speedy to charge. View Deal

Image SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 - were $149.99 , now $129.99 at Walmart

These Samsung earbuds will give you the audio quality you need to get ready for your workout and have advanced sound settings and noise cancellation so that you can just tune into the sounds you want to hear. View Deal

Image Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - were $199.99 , now $169.99 at Best Buy

Stay focused on your run with these headphones from Jaybird, which are now $30 off. Not only are they sweat–proof and dust–proof, their design also incorporates impact resistance, so you can use them for longer. View Deal

Running headphones on sale

Bose Sport Open Earbuds deals

(Image credit: BOSE)

Bose Sport Open Earbuds Best running headphones for quality Battery life: 8 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes High quality audio Comfortable Sweat and weather resistant Limited battery life

It’ll be no surprise that opting for these running headphones from Bose means that audio quality will be the highest priority in their design. They claim to offer a full sensory experience with their combination of high quality sound with an open earbud design, meaning you can hear both your music and the world around you at the same time. The speaker placement of these earbuds is engineered to prevent your music from spilling out into the world; instead you’ll have clear consistent sounds in your ears as you run.

Owning a pair of comfortable running headphones is crucial, which is another element where these Bose Sport Open Earbuds come into their own. These headphones rest comfortably on your ears without covering them and you can adjust them to get the best fit possible. Glasses wearers should also consider these earbuds thanks to their compatibility with glasses, so that you don’t have to compromise on anything as you set out for your run.

Jaybird Vista True 2 Headphones deals

(Image credit: Jaybird)

Jaybird Vista True 2 Headphones Best running headphones for durability Battery life: 24 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes Fast charging 3 sizes to find a comfortable fit Extremely durable Costly

You can depend on the Jaybird Sport Vista 2 Headphones to be fully charged up whenever you need them, with 8 hours of charge within the earbuds themselves, and another 16 hours available by leaving your headphones in their charging case. And if you need your headphones in a hurry, you can also plug in your headphones for just five minutes in order to get an hour's worth of charge.

There’s a lot more than just good battery life when it comes to the Jaybird Vista 2 Headphones too. If you plan to put yourself through your paces as you run, you need headphones that will suit your pace. The Jaybird Sport Vista 2 Headphones have earth proof durability that covers watery weather conditions, dust, sweat and the unfortunate accident of them being dropped. Those who want a security will also love the fully customizable fit, with three sets of interchangeable ear gels so you can get it just right.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Earbuds deals

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Earbuds Best running headphones for affordability Battery life: 24 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes Simple to use Durable Good for calls No advanced settings

If you want a simple solution to a lack of motivation when you’re heading out for a run, then these wireless Skullcandy are the affordable choice. They have a battery life that can compete with far more expensive options, and they benefit from a sweat proof, waterproof and dust resistant design. If you need to take calls on the go then you’ll find the controls of these Skullcandy earbuds super easy to use too; plus they pair instantly with the last associated phone when you lift them out of their case.

For those who like to match their accessories with their workout clothes, then the color range of these Skullcandy earbuds is extensive. If you need to stay plugged into the world while you run you can also use one earbud at a time. Though you might not get all the high-end features of more advanced options, these earbuds are well equipped for their price.

JBL Reflect Mini 2 Lightweight Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones deals

(Image credit: JBL )

JBL Reflect Mini 2 Lightweight Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones Best running headphones for safety Battery life: 10 hours | On-ear controls: Yes | Noise cancelling options: Yes | Water resistant: Yes Simple 3 button control Safety light reflection Suitable for intensive exercise Limited battery life

If you end up having to run in the dark or dusk more often than you would like, then the JBL Reflect Mini 2 Lightweight Wireless Headphones can give you a little peace of mind. These earbuds are designed with safety light reflection, meaning that cars and passers by can spot you in less than ideal conditions. These headphones aren’t entirely wireless either, with a neckband for added comfort and to ensure that your music continues playing even during the most intense workout session.

The battery life of the JBL Reflect Mini 2 Headphones may be a little less desirable for some users, with only 10 hours available and no top up within a charging case. But these headphones do benefit from being easy to use, with 3 buttons to skip tracks or pause when you need to.

JLab JBuds Air Sport Earbuds deals

(Image credit: JLab)

These earhooks from JLab are packed with features to make your workouts easier than ever. Their crowning design trait is the Be Aware Audio settings, which allows you to hear your surroundings while you run as well as letting you turn on when you want to let ambient noise in or not, so that outdoor and treadmill running is covered. If you often need to make calls on the go, then the dual microphones on these headphones allow one mic to pick up and eliminate surrounding noise, while the other picks up your voice.

With these JLabs headphones you’ll also benefit from an ergonomic design that should stay put through running, walking or working out. You can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to your headphones being reliably charged up too, with an impressive 40 hours of playtime.

Running headphones accessories

Alongside headphones, there are plenty of different accessories when it comes to running that you can integrate into your routine to make things all a bit easier. Rather than running clutching your phone in your hand, why not pick up an armband to slot it into? Depending on what you want to carry with you, there are armbands like the Armpocket that can carry your keys, card and phone all at once, so you can concentrate on upping your running time.

If you want to make sure your hair stays off your face when you run, then you can also pick up a head tie or band, like this one from Nike. In the colder weather, gloves can also be a huge benefit as you run, to keep your fingers from suffering as they adjust to different temperatures.