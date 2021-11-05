Black Friday running shoes deals: These running must-haves are on sale now

Picking up a Black Friday running shoes deal will not only give essential support to your feet but will make your wallet happier too. Any pair of shoes, but particularly shoes you use to work out, need to fit you just right to prevent injury or irritation.

These running shoes on sale from brands such as New Balance, ASICS, Brooks and more will give you all the quality of a premium brand without having to pay a premium price. If you haven't already, it's advisable to get your shoes fitted for running shoes to make sure you know exactly the features you're looking for.

Knowing what the type of arch you have and what your gait is will help you ensure that the proper support you need is there. Running in shoes that are a bad fit can seriously hinder your fitness progression, so it's best to take some time to understand your needs before you dive in. No matter whether you're a beginner wanting to know how to start running, or you're a regular runner, a properly fitting shoe is essential.

Once you've assessed exactly what you need you can dive into our selection of running shoes on sale, where we have shoes for everyday training, long-distance runners, 5K fans and those who want to put themselves through their paces with sprints. We'll also break down the must-have features of all of our top picks, and tell you exactly where to secure the best deal.

What are the different types of running shoes?

There are different types of running shoes out there, so choosing the best pair for you will depend on the intensity and terrain of your route. Trail shoes are most suitable for those who want to run outdoors across lots of different terrains, maneuvering around obstacles as they go. With a sturdy design, they will offer support around the ankles and have improved grip so that you don’t lose your footing.

Aside from terrain, it’s also important to think about the particulars of your feet as you purchase the right pair of running shoes for you. Pronation is the way your foot rolls inward for impact distribution upon landing, and varies from person to person.

Knowing which of the three types of pronation you have will help you avoid injury and improve your workouts. In order to get the best idea of which sort of pronation you have, visit a podiatrist or your local running store in order to find out which category you fit into according to your gait analysis (neutral pronation, under–pronation, over–pronation).

From there you’ll find out if you need shoes with more stability, motion control shoes that are more rigid, or cushioned shoes for those with neutral pronation. Sprinters will also likely be looking for lightweight shoes so they can challenge their personal bests without worrying about their shoes hindering their performance.

Running shoes on sale

Which running shoes should you buy?

Hoka One One Clifton 8 running shoes deal

Hoka One One Clifton 8 running shoes Best running shoes for everyday use. Gait type: Neutral | Midsole drop: 5mm | Weight: 250g Lightweight yet cushioned Ultra-durable Lots of colors available On the pricey side

The Hoka One One Clifton 8 running shoes are a triumph for anyone who wants comfort and high-quality assurance from their purchase. They are ideal for those with a neutral gait type and have balanced cushioning to allow you to power up as you run without experiencing discomfort. There’s also an extended heel crash pad for a smooth landing and an ease of transition as you get through your workout.

With all this extra cushioning, you might think that the Hoka One One Clifton 8 running shoes aren’t the right fit for you, as they sound like they could be a little bulky for those who want to speed off as they run. That’s where these shoes come into their own, as at 250 grams they are also super lightweight, so you don’t have to compromise. Grab these if you want lightweight shoes that will keep you supported all day long.

ASICS GEL-Excite Trail Shoes deal

ASICS GEL-Excite Trail Shoes Best running shoes for varied terrain. Gait type: Neutral | Midsole drop: 10mm | Weight: 280g Ideal for robust activity Molded heel for centered running Not for sprints

ASICS is a renowned brand famous for blending sports and style, and the GEL-Excite trail shoes are no exception, showing that sturdy, cushioned shoes can be versatile enough for everyday tasks and getting your morning 5K done at the same time. This shoe has a molded heel section to keep your foot more centered as you run, and gel cushioning technology that’s essential for comfortability.

When it comes to gait, these shoes are best for those who only need neutral support, and have also been equipped with a design that’s meant to make the foot experience a more natural and consistent stride. Flex grooves built into the shoe become more flexible as you begin to run too, meaning this shoe really is made to suit your activity.

Mizuno Wave Rider 24 Running Shoes deal

Mizuno Wave Rider 24 Running Shoes Best running shoes for sprinting. Gait type: Neutral | Cushioning: Mid-soft | Weight: 290g Super lightweight Improved design Not the most durable according to reviewers

If you’re looking for a high-performance shoe to best your times when it comes to running or sprinting, then look no further than the Mizuno Wave Rider 24 running shoes. With an improved design that’s 17% softer and 15% more responsive than their predecessor, you can feel reassured that you’re benefitting from a cutting edge design that will help you perform to the best of your ability.

The cushioning within these shoes is part of the brand’s newly developed technology, MIZUNO ENERGY. This is within the heel wedge, and works to make certain that you can have a rigorous running experience without the risk of discomfort. It’s a springy running experience too, which will allow you to get a little further without exerting quite so much force.

Brooks Levitate 4 Running Shoes deal

Brooks Levitate 4 Running Shoes Best running shoes for road running. Gait type: Neutral | Cushioning: High-energizing cushioning | Weight: 312g Super comfortable fit Shock absorbing Sock-fit design might not suit all

If you’re a road runner then the Brooks Levitate 4 Running shoes have everything you need, with a secure fit to suit neutral supported feet, and excellent responsiveness to help you as you go. These shoes are designed to be breathable when you hit the road, with a wraparound integrated collar design for a sock-like fit and smooth fabric lining for a great in-shoe feel. If you feel you need it there’s also a removable cushioned footbed, which is ideal for shock absorption if that’s a priority for you.

When it comes to aesthetics the Brooks Levitate 4 shoes are definitely worth a look for anyone who wants to be able to keep wearing them even when they’re not running. They have a lace up closure design too, so that you can keep your laces secured as you get around.

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam 1080 V10 Running Shoe deal

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam 1080 V10 Running Shoe Best running shoes for style. Gait type: Neutral | Cushioning: Mid-sole cushioning | Weight: 880g Extremely cushioning Fresh Foam midsole technology Quite heavy

The New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam 1080 V10 running shoes were designed based on data from what runners really wanted from their shoes. That resulted in a design that balances style and comfort, with a sock-like fit and advanced cushioning technology. This is called a Fresh Foam midsole; it protects against joint pain and encourages the movement from heel to toe as you run to be as seamless as possible.

This is also a damp-free design, with perforations in the fabric of the shoe encouraging cool air to circulate, so that you can banish that problem for good. The blown rubber outsole is also a sturdy addition to these shoes, ideal for runners to maintain control over the positioning of their feet as they hit the ground.