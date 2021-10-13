If you're wondering how to start running, it's no surprise. Not only are there plenty of health benefits to running, it's also an incredibly accessible form of exercise that can be done almost anywhere. From boosting fitness levels to assisting weight loss to lowering blood pressure, running is also a great way to increase your muscle strength and reduce joint problems as well.

Aside from the physical health benefits, the mental health benefits of running are pretty impressive too. According to a review published in 2020 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health , runners were generally found to have lower depression and anxiety, lower stress, higher psychological well-being and better mood than non-runners.

However, when it comes to figuring out how to start running, it might initially be a daunting proposition.

There are plenty of different ways to run, from exploring your local area to pacing away on a treadmill in the comfort of your own home. No matter whether you want to pace yourself or learn how to run faster, each way has its own benefits, but there are a few key ways to prepare yourself in order to know how to run properly. From investing in the correct kit, to fueling your body and resisting the urge to overtrain, here are some of the top things to consider when learning how to start running.

How to start running: Get the gear

The most important piece of running gear to invest in is a great pair of sneakers. You might find the choice overwhelming at first, but a good place to start is booking yourself in for a gait analysis at a reputable sports store. They will assess your running and give you invaluable advice on your running style and pronation (the way your foot rolls inwards when it strikes the ground) and recommend the best shoe for you taking into consideration your running goals and any previous injuries.

It’s worth investing in running socks as opposed to wearing your usual socks, as they’ll be made from a breathable, quick-drying fabric and have extra padding in the areas that take the most impact – mainly your heel, foot arch and toes.

(Image credit: Getty)

It’s also essential for women to get a good fitting sports bra – no matter what size you are – to avoid breast pain. Research published in Human Movement Science showed that not wearing the correct sports bra can significantly restrict a runner's range of movement.

We would recommend wearing comfortable sports clothes, ensuring that you layer up with thin breathable layers in the winter to remain warm without overheating. It’s also worth considering a lightweight water bottle to keep yourself hydrated through your runs.

How to start running: Set realistic goals

It’s easy to rush headlong into a hardcore training program without considering how it will affect your routine in the long-term. Unfortunately, this can easily lead to disillusionment, with runners breaking their habit before its fully formed. No matter whether you find treadmill running easier than outdoor running or vice versa, try to create a realistic training plan that will help you stay on track and make progress.

We would recommend finding a plan that’s ambitious, but is a realistic goal. Some examples include the popular Couch to 5K programme , building up to a 10k, or finding a beginners marathon plan such as the popular training app from runner and sports writer Hal Higdon .

Most importantly, we would recommend looking at how often your chosen plan suggests training and consider whether you can fit that in around your work and home commitments.

How to start running: Focus on nutrition

Starting a running regime is tough and there’s nothing more demoralizing than feeling like you have no gas in the tank early on in a run. It’s unlikely that you’ll need to specifically eat more calories before a run if you’re out for less than 60 minutes at a comfortable pace. However, if you’ll be going for anything longer than this, then consider a snack that’s low in fat but high in carbohydrates, such as a slice of toast. This will help give you a sufficient energy boost on your run.

A report published in Nutrition Today has shown that carbohydrates are the primary macronutrient for sustaining and improving physical performance, so ensure your snacks are carb-heavy and that approximately half of your dinner plate is made up of carbohydrates. The best sources are the ones closest to their natural state rather than processed.

Not sure what to eat before a run? There are two primary types of carbohydrates, complex and simple. Complex carbohydrates – such as pasta, grains and potatoes – are digested at a steady rate and consistently fuel your body, and used by long distance runners to fuel up over prolonged time periods. Meanwhile, simple carbohydrates, such as fruit, honey and dairy products, are eaten by sprinters and high-intensity athletes to power quick bursts of energy.

(Image credit: Getty)

As you increase the amount of exercise you do, you’ll need to gradually increase your energy intake by adding in an extra snack or by slightly altering your meals for additional calories.

What you eat post-run is equally as important as fueling up before exercise. A study in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine found that it’s essential to consume carbohydrates as soon after exercise as possible to maximize muscle glycogen replenishment. It also suggested that muscle glycogen storage was significantly increased when you add a protein with your carbohydrate, because the combination creates a greater insulin response. Experts from the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition suggest aiming to eat this – such as a peanut butter sandwich within two hours of your run.

Efficiency of muscle glycogen storage can be increased significantly with the addition of protein to a carbohydrate supplement (~4 to 1 carbohydrate to protein ratio). The addition of protein to a carbohydrate supplement also has the added advantage of limiting post exercise muscle damage and promoting muscle protein accretion.

How to start running: Create a stimulating routine

Just as with any hobby, you’re more likely to stick to an activity if it becomes a habit. A study published by the European Journal of Social Psychology found that it takes an average of 66 days before a new behaviour becomes automatic. This is why it’s important to avoid giving up in the first two months of your new training plan if you’re struggling with motivation.

To help avoid this, why not join a running club or start running with a friend. Alternatively, you could go for your runs at a specific time of each day to help build a concrete habit and routine.

How to start running: Knowing how to cool down

Immediately after running you will have an elevated core body temperature and limber muscles, so stretching exercises will help you cool down and improve your flexibility. Cool-down exercises will also help your body to safely lower your heart rate and return your breathing to a regular rate.