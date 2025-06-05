Human evolution: Facts about the past 300,000 years of Homo sapiens

Humans' closest relatives are other apes, such as chimpanzees and bonobos. In fact, we share nearly 99% of the same genes, or letters in our DNA, with chimpanzees. Even though we have a lot of similarities, our " last common ancestor " was an ape-like species that lived more than 7 million years ago. That means thousands and thousands of generations ago, the same group of primates gave rise to the distant ancestors of us, chimpanzees, bonobos and gorillas.

You may wonder why, if humans evolved from ape-like species, there are still gorillas and chimpanzees around today. It's because humans and living apes took two different directions after they split from each other. Apes were busy scampering around on four legs, swinging from trees and living in forests. Their four-legged bodies worked well in these environments .

Meanwhile, for some mysterious reason, human ancestors began to walk upright on two feet, and this new habit, called bipedalism, set the evolution of human skeletons on a distinct path from our ape cousins. Walking on two feet helped our long-ago ancestors move around the African grasslands. Walking upright also freed up their hands to make and use tools. Walking on two legs allowed human ancestors to move into new parts of Africa and then all across the world over millions of years, making us the most adaptable species on Earth.