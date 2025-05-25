Black holes: Facts about the darkest objects in the universe

Black holes are black because their gravitational pulls are so strong that even light can't escape them. Without any light coming from their centers, they look completely dark. But astronomers can still "see" black holes through other methods.

One way to detect black holes is through the quasars they produce. Quasars are very hot, bright objects that happen when black holes pull in gas and dust. The ring of dust and gas around the black hole glows brightly, making it easy for astronomers to spot them. Some quasars shine brighter than entire galaxies, and are visible billions of light-years across the universe. Another way to "see" black holes is when they merge. When two black holes collide, they send out ripples in space-time , kind of like waves on the ocean. These are known as gravitational waves. These waves are incredibly weak, but sensitive instruments on Earth can detect them. To date, astronomers have identified at least 50 black hole merger events.