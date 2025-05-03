Physicists create 'black hole bomb' for first time on Earth, validating decades-old theory

News
By published

Physicists have created a model of a black hole bomb in the lab for the first time, verifying a theory first proposed more than 50 years ago.

An illustration of a black hole with light erupting from it
An illustration of a black hole erupting with energy. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Researchers have created a "black hole bomb" in the lab for the first time.

In 1972, physicists William Press and Saul Teukolsky described a theoretical phenomenon called a black hole bomb, in which mirrors enclose, reflect and exponentially amplify waves emanating from a rotating black hole.

Now, in a new study, physicists from the University of Southampton, the University of Glasgow, and the Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies at Italy's National Research Council experimentally verified the theoretical black hole bomb. This breakthrough will help astrophysicists better understand how black holes spin. The paper was published to the preprint server Arxiv on March 31 and has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The ideas underpinning this and the original 1972 paper trace back to foundational work laid by two other physicists. In 1969, British mathematical physicist and Nobel laureate Sir Roger Penrose proposed a way to extract energy from a rotating black hole, which became known as black hole superradiance. Then, in 1971, Belarussian physicist Yakov Zel'dovich sought to better understand the phenomenon. In the process, he realized that under the right conditions, a rotating object can amplify electromagnetic waves. This phenomenon is known as the Zel'dovich effect.

'Components exploded'

In their new research, the scientists harnessed the Zel'dovich effect to create their experiment. They took an aluminum cylinder rotated by an electric motor and surrounded it with three layers of metal coils. The coils created and reflected a magnetic field back to the cylinder, acting as a mirror.

As the team directed a weak magnetic field at the cylinder, they observed that the field the cylinder reflected was even stronger, demonstrating superradiance.

Related: Black holes may obey the laws of physics after all, new theory suggests

Next, they removed the coils' initial weak magnetic field. The circuit, however, generated its own waves, which the spinning cylinder amplified, causing the coils to amass energy. Between the cylinder's rotational speed and amplified magnetic field, the Zel'dovich effect was in full swing. Zel'dovich had also predicted that a rotating absorber — like the cylinder — would change from absorption to amplification if its surface moves faster than the incoming wave, which the experiment verified.

"Our work brings this prediction fully into the lab, demonstrating not only amplification but also the transition to instability and spontaneous wave generation," study co-author Maria Chiara Braidotti, a physics research associate at the University of Glasgow, told Live Science in an email.

RELATED STORIES

Evidence for Stephen Hawking's unproven black hole theory may have just been found — at the bottom of the sea

Could Earth be inside a black hole?

Unproven Einstein theory of 'gravitational memory' may be real after all, new study hints

"We sometimes pushed the system so hard that circuit components exploded," study co-author Marion Cromb, a researcher at the University of Southampton, told Live Science in an email. "That was both thrilling and a real experimental challenge!"

While the team didn't create a real black hole, this analog demonstrates the crucial idea that rotational superradiance and exponential amplification are universal and don't only apply to black holes. This model will also help physicists understand black hole rotation as well as concepts at the intersection of astrophysics, thermodynamics and quantum theory, Braidotti said. Their research is being reviewed for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Black hole quiz: How supermassive is your knowledge of the universe?

Elana Spivack
Elana Spivack
Live Science Contributor

Elana Spivack is a science writer based in New York City. She has a master's degree from New York University's Science Health and Environmental Reporting Program and a bachelor's from Kenyon College in Ohio. She's written for Inverse, Popular Science, BitchMedia and others.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about black holes

James Webb Space Telescope finds a wild black hole growth spurt in galaxies at 'cosmic noon'

Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)

Amateur astronomer captures detailed photos of Croc's Eye and Whirlpool galaxies from backyard observatory
See more latest
Most Popular
a wispy white spiral galaxy seen in front of hundreds of background stars
Amateur astronomer captures detailed photos of Croc's Eye and Whirlpool galaxies from backyard observatory
3d rendered image of Neuron cell network on black background. Interconnected neurons cells with electrical pulses. Conceptual medical image.
World's first computer that combines human brain with silicon now available
A series of math equations on a screen
'Dramatic revision of a basic chapter in algebra': Mathematicians devise new way to solve devilishly difficult equations
An illustration of the hypothetical Planet Nine in the solar system.
Astronomers identify first 'good' candidate for controversial Planet Nine deep in our solar system
Egyptian tomb imagery that shows a goddess with wavy lines above her
Ancient Egyptians drew the Milky Way on coffins and tombs, linking them to sky goddess, study finds
a satellite image of a hurricane cloud
La Niña is dead — what that means for this year's hurricanes and weather
An illustration of a burning satellite hurdling back into Earth&#039;s atmosphere
Doomed Soviet spacecraft tumbling toward Earth may already have its parachute out, new images hint
three cuttlefish in a tank facing each other
Watch cuttlefish 'waving' at each other in what scientists think might be communication
Two women, one in diving gear, haul a bag of seafood to shore from the ocean
Legendary 'women of the sea' in South Korea freedive well into their 80s. A new study hints at how.
Auto-driving smart car image.
Self-driving cars can tap into 'AI-powered social network' to talk to each other while on the road