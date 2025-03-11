Evidence for Stephen Hawking's unproven black hole theory may have just been found — at the bottom of the sea

News
By
published

The recent discovery of a stupendously powerful neutrino has left scientists scratching their heads. New research suggests it could be evidence that Stephen Hawking was right about the nature of black holes and the early universe.

an illustration of jagged white lines emerging from a black hole
An illustration of "Hawking radiation" leaking out of a black hole. New research into the origins of an incredibly powerful particle detected on Earth could pave the way to proving some of Hawking's major black hole theories correct. (Image credit: VICTOR de SCHWANBERG/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Five decades ago, famed astrophysicist Stephen Hawking theorized that the Big Bang may have flooded the universe with tiny black holes. Now, researchers believe they may have seen one explode.

In Feb. 2025, the European collaboration KM3NeT — which consists of underwater detectors off the coasts of France, Italy and Greece — announced the discovery of a stupendously powerful neutrino. This ghostly particle had an energy of around 100 PeV — over 25 times more energetic than the particles accelerated in the Large Hadron Collider, the world's most powerful atom smasher.

Physicists have struggled to come up with an explanation for such an energetic neutrino. But now, a team of researchers who were not involved in the original detection have proposed a surprising hypothesis: The neutrino is the signature of an evaporating black hole. The team described their proposal in a paper that was uploaded to the arXiv database and has not been peer-reviewed yet.

Hawking's elephant-size black holes

In the 1970s, Hawking realized that black holes aren't entirely black. Instead, through complex interactions between the black hole event horizon and the quantum fields of space-time, they can emit a slow-but-steady stream of radiation, now known as Hawking radiation. This means black holes evaporate and eventually disappear. In fact, as the black hole gets smaller, it emits even more radiation, until it essentially explodes in a firestorm of high-energy particles and radiation — like the neutrino spotted by the KM3Net collaboration.

Related: Stephen Hawking's black hole radiation paradox could finally be solved — if black holes aren't what they seem

But all known black holes are very large — at least a few times the mass of the sun, and often significantly larger. It will take well over 10^100 years for even the smallest known black holes to die. If the KM3NeT neutrino is due to an exploding black hole, it has to be much smaller — somewhere around 22,000 pounds (10,000 kilograms). That's about as heavy as two fully grown African elephants, compressed into a black hole smaller than an atom.

The only known potential way to produce such tiny black holes is in the chaotic events of the early Big Bang, which may have flooded the cosmos with "primordial" black holes. The smallest primordial black holes produced in the Big Bang would have exploded long ago, while larger ones might persist to the present day.

Unfortunately, a 22,000-pound black hole should not survive all the way from the Big Bang to the present day. But the authors pointed out that there might be an additional quantum mechanism — known as "memory burden" — that allows black holes to resist decay. This would allow a 22,000-pound black hole to survive for billions of years before it finally exploded, sending a high-energy neutrino toward Earth in the process.

RELATED STORIES

Unproven Einstein theory of 'gravitational memory' may be real after all, new study hints

'Cosmic Horseshoe' may contain black hole the size of 36 billion suns — one of the largest ever detected

Scientists may have just discovered 300 of the rarest black holes in the universe

Primordial black holes might be an explanation for dark matter — the invisible substance that accounts for most of the matter in the universe — but so far, searches for them have turned up empty. This new insight may provide an intriguing clue. The researchers found that if primordial black holes of this mass range are abundant enough to account for all the dark matter, they should be exploding somewhat regularly. They estimated that if this hypothesis is correct, the KM3NeT collaboration should see another showstopping neutrino in the next few years.

If that detection happens, then we may just have to radically rethink the way we approach dark matter, high-energy neutrinos and even the physics of the early universe.

Paul Sutter
Paul Sutter
Astrophysicist

Paul M. Sutter is a research professor in astrophysics at  SUNY Stony Brook University and the Flatiron Institute in New York City. He regularly appears on TV and podcasts, including  "Ask a Spaceman." He is the author of two books, "Your Place in the Universe" and "How to Die in Space," and is a regular contributor to Space.com, Live Science, and more. Paul received his PhD in Physics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2011, and spent three years at the Paris Institute of Astrophysics, followed by a research fellowship in Trieste, Italy. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about black holes
an illustration of two black holes swirling together

Unproven Einstein theory of 'gravitational memory' may be real after all, new study hints
A Hubble Space Telescope image of LRG 3-757, known as the &quot;Cosmic Horseshoe&quot;.

'Cosmic Horseshoe' may contain black hole the size of 36 billion suns — one of the largest ever detected
Garmin Venu 3 being tested by our reviewer

Garmin Venu 3 review
See more latest
Most Popular
an illustration of the horizon of a watery planet with outer space visible in the distance
The universe's water is billions of years older than scientists thought — and may be nearly as old as the Big Bang itself
Cross section of the varying layers of the earth.
Scientists discover giant blobs deep inside Earth are 'evolving by themselves' — and we may finally know where they come from
a sign saying texarkana state line with arkansas and texas on either side
'A political division, not a physical one, determined who got measles and who didn't': Lessons from Texarkana's 1970 outbreak
An image of a bustling market at night in Bejing, China.
East Asians who can digest lactose can thank Neanderthal genes
A satellite view of stormy weather sweeping across Florida on Monday morning when the tornado hit north of Orlando.
'Take shelter!': Tornado strikes Florida's Seminole County, destroying homes and interrupting live TV broadcast
Chinese Space Station Tiangong orbiting Earth. Maps used for the octane render.
China creates powerful spy satellite capable of seeing facial details from low orbit
The Apple watch series 10 watch on a colored background with Live Science deals image
Apple Watch Series 10 hits its lowest-ever price — this Apple deal is just too good to miss
Digital generated image of solar panel with purple -blue reflection.
Nanoparticle breakthrough could bring 'holy grail' of solar power within reach
A closeup of ranch dressing pouring onto a salad
Is ranch dressing a liquid or a solid? It's actually a 5th state of matter.
A satellite image showing a giant plume of discolored water beneath the surface
Earth from space: Erupting 'sharkcano' spits out a giant underwater plume in Oceania