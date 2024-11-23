Black hole quiz: How supermassive is your knowledge of the universe?

Black holes are the most extreme objects in the universe. These hyper-dense celestial phenomena exert gravitational forces so powerful that not even light can escape their pull, and time itself is distorted in their orbit.

Physicist Karl Schwarzschild accidentally discovered the concept of black holes in 1916 while working on a solution to Einstein's general theory of relativity . However, at that point, black holes were still theoretical, and many scientists refused to believe they existed.

In 1930, Indian astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar proved that they could exist by showing that above a certain density, no force can overcome gravity. It then took another 40 years for scientists to find one when, in 1972, astronomers Paul Murdin and Louise Webster surmised that a known galactic X-ray source called Cygnus X-1 was, in fact, a black hole.

Though we haven’t known about these awe-inspiring objects for very long, our knowledge has come a long way in recent years. Has your black hole knowledge been keeping up?

