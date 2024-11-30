Moon landing quiz: How quickly can you name all 12 Apollo astronauts that walked on the moon?
Just 12 people — all American men — have walked on the moon. Can you name all of them in six minutes?
The moon — our planet's only natural satellite — sits an average of 238,855 miles (384,400 km) away from Earth. Yet while many a bold cosmonaut has ventured into space, only a select dozen have had the privilege of stamping their bootprints on its dusty surface.
But how many of these 12 — all American men who were part of the Apollo missions — can you name? In this moon walking quiz, you'll have six minutes to get as many as you can.
And remember, in the words of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, you're answering these quiz questions "not because they are easy, but because they are hard."
Make sure you login to add your name to the leaderboard, and if you need a hint, tap the yellow button.
