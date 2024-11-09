Evolution quiz: Can you naturally select the correct answers?
How much do you know about evolution? Take this quiz to find out.
First proposed by Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace in the 1850s, the theory of evolution is now a cornerstone of modern science. It is a unifying theory that underpins biological science, explaining how all life on Earth developed from single-celled organisms that existed billions of years ago.
But how much do you know about evolution? Take our quiz to find out.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.