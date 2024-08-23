Evolution: Facts about the processes that shape the diversity of life on Earth

Evolution by natural selection is where a trait is weeded out or becomes more common in a population depending on how well the trait helps organisms (living things) survive and reproduce. Three key ingredients in natural selection are variation, inheritance and competition.

First, there is variation. For example, some lions are bigger or smaller, have longer manes or shorter ones, are more aggressive or cautious, and so on. Every population of organisms has variation in almost any trait you can imagine. Traits are encoded through genes in DNA , a molecule found in every living cell that gives instructions on how to develop, live and reproduce. Traits vary within a population partly because when DNA gets copied, sometimes some of the letters in the code get changed — a process called mutation.

Next there is inheritance. Many of these variable traits are inherited. Genes are passed on from one generation to the next through reproduction.

Finally, there is competition. Every creature in a population is competing with others in their group for food, shelter, resources and mates.

Here's how all those ingredients work together.

To survive, an organism must be well suited to its environment. For example, a plant in the Mojave Desert needs to make do with very little water, while a tree in the Amazon rainforest needs to keep its leaves from getting waterlogged.

Those with a trait that is a better fit for their environment — say, a cactus that needs less water in the desert — are more successful in the competition for resources, shelter, food and mates.

They're likelier to survive and reproduce than their counterparts without the trait. Their offspring inherit these traits that give them an advantage over their rivals, continuing the cycle of evolution.

Eventually, more of the members of the population carry the trait that gives them an edge in survival and reproduction. That’s evolution in a nutshell.