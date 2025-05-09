Plants: Facts about our oxygen providers

Even though they can react to the world around them, plants can't think or feel in the way animals or humans can.

Being sentient usually means that an organism is conscious or aware of its surroundings and has the ability to feel things like pain or pleasure. While plants do send electrical signals, most scientists think plants do not feel pain and do not have consciousness . They also do not have brains, a central nervous system, or anything else we think is key to the conscious experience.

Plants do have some fascinating abilities to react to changes in their environments, however. Plants bend toward light so they can maximize photosynthesis. Many flowers, such as sunflowers and daisies, follow the sun across the sky . Plants also sense gravity: Roots always grow downward to find water, and shoots grow upward toward light.

The Venus flytrap, which digests insects for energy, responds to even the lightest touch from potential prey, slamming its "jaws" shut when sensitive hairs inside it are disturbed twice within 30 seconds . Another plant, named Arabidopsis thaliana — a small, flowering plant in the mustard family — can sense the vibrations of chewing caterpillars and launch chemical defenses.