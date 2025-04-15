Primates: Facts about the group that includes humans, apes, monkeys and other close relatives

Most primates have opposable thumbs. This means their thumbs can touch the tips of all of their other fingers.

Great apes have very sophisticated opposable thumbs on both their hands and their feet. They use these nimble fingers to handle tools, swing between the branches of trees, and groom one another. Nearly every great ape species uses tools. Gorillas use sticks to measure water depth . Orangutans use stone tools as hammers. Chimpanzees use sticks to eat ants and termites, and they have been seen using a spongy mass of chewed leaves to soak up water for drinking. They also use stone tools to crack open nuts.

Most Old World monkeys, including macaques and baboons, have opposable thumbs, which they use for handling food. Lemurs, lorises and some New World monkeys, like capuchins, have "pseudo" — fake — opposable thumbs. This means they can partially move toward the other fingers, but not with the same full range of motion or grip strength as true opposable thumbs.

Some primates, such as marmosets and tarsiers, have non-opposable thumbs, which cannot rotate or move across the palm to touch the other fingers.

Colobus monkeys and spider monkeys barely have thumbs at all. Their tiny, stubby thumbs aren't functional, which means they have only four useful fingers. Colobus monkeys use their hands as hooks for leaping and swinging through trees, while spider monkeys rely heavily on their prehensile tail, which acts like a fifth limb.