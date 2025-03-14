Dinosaurs: Facts about the reptiles that roamed Earth more than 66 million years ago

Dinosaurs were once thought to look like modern lizards, covered in green scales. However, some dinosaur species were actually covered in feathers , just like birds today.

We know this because some fossils from creatures such as Archaeopteryx and Sinosauropteryx — both theropod dinosaurs — have preserved feather imprints. And some Velociraptor fossils have tiny bumps on their arm bones where feathers were attached, just like in modern birds.

At first, paleontologists thought only theropod dinosaurs had feathers. However, scientists have found traces of downy feathers on fossils of a plant-eating dinosaur, suggesting that feathers may have been more common in dinosaurs than we thought.

Some dinosaurs may have used feathers to stay warm, court mates or even fly. For instance, paleontologists think a tiny chicken-size dinosaur named Microraptor had feathers on all four limbs to help it glide or even fly .