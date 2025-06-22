The San Andreas Fault: Facts about the crack in California's crust that could unleash the 'Big One'

The San Andreas Fault is a "right-lateral strike-slip fault." That's a complicated way to say that if you stood on the North American Plate side of the fault facing the Pacific Ocean, the Pacific Plate side of the fault would be moving slowly to the right. At the San Andreas, the two plates are like blocks that are moving past each other and sometimes getting stuck along the way. When they get unstuck — quickly! — the result is a sudden earthquake.

The fault is split into three segments. The southern segment starts northeast of San Diego at Bombay Beach, California, and continues north to Parkfield, California, near the middle of the state. A quake on this segment would threaten the highly populated city of Los Angeles.

The middle section of the San Andreas is known as the "creeping section." It stretches between the California cities of Parkfield and Hollister in central California. Here, the fault "creeps," or moves slowly without causing shaking. There haven't been any large quakes on this section within recorded history, but scientists think there may have been earthquakes there at some point in the past 3 million years .

Finally, the northern section of the San Andreas spans from Hollister to a special spot called the "triple junction" off the coast of Mendocino. The triple junction is where the North American tectonic plate, Pacific plate, and undersea Gorda plate meet. At this junction, the way the plates move past each other on the San Andreas Fault transforms into a different kind of geology known as a subduction zone. In the subduction zone, the Pacific Plate slides under the North American Plate instead of alongside it.