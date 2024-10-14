Periodic table of elements quiz: How many elements can you name in 10 minutes?

When it comes to science, chemistry is elemental. That pun is based on the fact that the main building blocks in the branch of science are chemical elements , pure substances made from a single type of atom. But how many of these elements do you know? Test your knowledge and compete with other Live Science readers to see who can come top in our periodic table quiz.

The periodic table of elements is a landmark categorization developed in 1869 by the Russian chemist and inventor Dmitri Mendeleev. It arranges all natural and synthetic elements by their atomic number , ranging from 1 to 118, grouping them by elements that look or behave similarly, such as metals or gases, while also giving each individual element its own chemical symbol.

In this periodic table of elements quiz, you have 10 minutes to name as many elements as you can, given only their symbol, atomic weight and the broad group they live in. It's no mean feat, the best we got was 57, a little under half — can you do better? Make sure you login to add your name to the leaderboard, and if you need a hint, tap the lightbulb in the top left corner.

