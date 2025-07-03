Mesopotamia quiz: Test your knowledge about the ancient civilizations of the Fertile Crescent

A mosaic artwork from the ancient Mesopotamian city of Ur inlaid with shell and lapis lazuli.

The historical area called Mesopotamia , meaning "land between two rivers" in ancient Greek, refers broadly to the territory between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. Mesopotamia encompassed what today are Iraq, eastern Syria, southeast Turkey, and parts of Iran and Kuwait. Beginning around 10,000 B.C., Mesopotamia became a hotbed of cultural developments, including agriculture , mathematics and the wheel. So it's no surprise that some of the world's earliest empires also arose here.

The Sumerian civilization began around 5500 B.C. in south-central Iraq, boasting important city-states such as Ur. The Akkadian Empire eclipsed Sumer around 2300 B.C., dramatically expanding the old borders — and drafting numerous salacious riddles . And then around 800 B.C., the middling city of Assur capitalized on free trade and became a significant power at the heart of the Assyrian Empire . All of these cultures left their mark on the region.

Is your knowledge of the ancient Near East as solid as a cuneiform tablet, or will this "cradle of civilization" test make you cry like a "Baby"lon? Start the quiz below to find out.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!

More science quizzes

— Ancient Maya quiz: What do you know about the civilization that built pyramids across Mesoamerica?

— Viking quiz: How much do you know about these seaborne raiders, traders and explorers?