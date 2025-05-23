Ancient China: Facts about one of the most powerful ancient civilizations in the world

Because ancient China wasn't always a single, unified empire or country the way modern China is today, it's difficult to identify a clear start and end of the civilization. However, many historians say the ancient Chinese civilization began during the Stone Age, around 8,000 years ago, and ended when the Han dynasty fell 6,200 years later. At that point, China fell into a period of infighting, with no clear ruler, for a few hundred years. After that, a series of dynasties ruled until the last emperor was removed in 1911, and the modern period in China began in 1912.

At the beginning, there were only groups of communities. Over time, these turned into states, which then joined into a single empire. Between 480 B.C. and 221 B.C., or about 2,400 years ago, ancient China was divided into many states that fought for control. This era, called the Warring States period, ended when Qin Shi Huang unified ancient China into an empire and became its first emperor. Around 400 years later, the Han dynasty broke apart, partly because of conflicts within the imperial family.