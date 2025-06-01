Celtic quiz: Test your knowledge about these fierce tribes once described by Julius Caesar
Is your knowledge of the Celts a veritable pot of gold, or do you need the luck of the Irish to finish the quiz?
The ancient Celts were a collection of tribes that roamed Europe for centuries, reaching as far east as what is now Turkey. Best known from the writings of Julius Caesar, who recorded information on his war with the Gauls — a tribe that lived around modern-day France — the Celts are often depicted as violent, fierce and scruffy. But this picture has been filtered through ancient Roman and Greek authors who knew little about these groups, which spoke different languages and had complex cultures.
There's also no universal definition of who counted as an ancient Celt. Some historians count only continental tribes as Celtic, while others view the Brittonic-speaking tribes in the British Isles, such as the Durotriges and Iceni, as Celts as well. The association of the Celts with only the British Isles — and with Ireland in particular — that often persists today is a Renaissance invention.
Are you up to date on your knowledge of the Celts? Take our quiz to find out.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button!
More science quizzes
—Viking quiz: How much do you know about these seaborne raiders, traders and explorers?
—Stonehenge quiz: What do you know about the ancient monument?
—Ancient Maya quiz: What do you know about the civilization that built pyramids across Mesoamerica?
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.