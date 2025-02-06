Stonehenge quiz: What do you know about the ancient monument?

Quizzes
By
published

Is your knowledge of Stonehenge rock-solid or on shaky ground?

A general aerial view of a frost covering Stonehenge on Jan. 3, 2025 in Wiltshire, England.
It's still unclear how ancient people moved the giant stones that make up Stonehenge today. (Image credit: Chris Gorman/Big Ladder/Getty Images)

The massive monument Stonehenge has captivated people's attention for centuries. Built out of enormous stones on Salisbury Plain, the prehistoric landmark is arguably the most famous ancient construction in England, and it became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986.

But Stonehenge is not just a singular, one-off monument — it was built, added to, altered and used for over 1,500 years. And it's also not the only megalithic structure out there; many other ancient cultures have built stone rings that rival Stonehenge.

How much do you know about the history of Stonehenge? This quiz will test whether you're a rock star — or as thick as a brick.

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. We hope you rock it!

More science quizzes

Human evolution quiz: What do you know about Homo sapiens?

Alexander the Great quiz: How well do you know the famous king and conqueror from the ancient world?

Roman emperor quiz: Test your knowledge on the rulers of the ancient empire

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology
A photo of a fossilized human-like jaw

1.4 million-year-old jaw that was 'a bit weird for Homo' turns out to be from never-before-seen human relative
Ivory portrait head of a Stone Age woman against a black background

Dolní Věstonice Portrait Head: The oldest known human portrait in the world
Exbody 2 humanoid robot

Watch humanoid robots waltzing seamlessly with humans thanks to AI motion tracking software upgrade
See more latest