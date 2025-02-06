Stonehenge quiz: What do you know about the ancient monument?
Is your knowledge of Stonehenge rock-solid or on shaky ground?
The massive monument Stonehenge has captivated people's attention for centuries. Built out of enormous stones on Salisbury Plain, the prehistoric landmark is arguably the most famous ancient construction in England, and it became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986.
But Stonehenge is not just a singular, one-off monument — it was built, added to, altered and used for over 1,500 years. And it's also not the only megalithic structure out there; many other ancient cultures have built stone rings that rival Stonehenge.
How much do you know about the history of Stonehenge? This quiz will test whether you're a rock star — or as thick as a brick.
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. We hope you rock it!
More science quizzes
—Human evolution quiz: What do you know about Homo sapiens?
—Alexander the Great quiz: How well do you know the famous king and conqueror from the ancient world?
—Roman emperor quiz: Test your knowledge on the rulers of the ancient empire
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
1.4 million-year-old jaw that was 'a bit weird for Homo' turns out to be from never-before-seen human relative
Dolní Věstonice Portrait Head: The oldest known human portrait in the world