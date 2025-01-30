Alexander the Great quiz: How well do you know the famous king and conqueror from the ancient world?

How well do you know Alexander the Great, the famous king who conquered a vast empire in just 13 years?

Alexander the Great is one of the most famous generals of the ancient world. By the age of 32 he had conquered a massive empire that stretched from the Balkans to modern-day Pakistan.

We know about Alexander through many historical texts, including those from the Greek historians Plutarch and Diodorus of Sicily. But Alexander and his forces also left behind a trove of artifacts and clues about their lives in the places they founded, such as Alexandria in Egypt, and the places they conquered and destroyed, such as Persepolis, ancient Persia's capital in what is now Iran.

Much has been written about the Macedonian general and his empire, but how much do you really know? Take our quiz to find out. If you need a hint, hit the yellow button. Good luck!

