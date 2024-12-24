What do you know about Jesus Christ, the man? Test your knowledge of biblical archaeology
How much do you know about the archaeology of early Christianity? Take our quiz to find out.
Most scholars think the earliest texts that discuss Jesus date to decades after he lived, which makes it difficult to understand what Jesus' life was like. Even the year of his birth — the foundation of our A.D. and B.C. dating system — is unclear. But archaeologists have long worked with biblical scholars to shed light on this period of history, which includes the origins of Christianity.
How much do you know about the archaeology and history of Jesus? Let's test your knowledge of this religious and historical figure.
Remember to login to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. We're rooting for you!
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.