Ancient Egypt quiz: Test your smarts about pyramids, hieroglyphs and King Tut
For over 3,000 years, ancient Egypt was one of the most powerful civilizations on Earth, with an empire stretching across half a dozen modern-day countries. How much do you know about this iconic culture? Take our quiz to find out.
Ancient Egypt is famous for its pyramids, mummies and hieroglyphs. At times throughout its thousands of years of history, ancient Egypt was an empire that controlled vast areas of northeast Africa and the eastern Mediterranean, while at other times it was under the control of foreign powers.
The Giza pyramids, the Valley of the Kings and Karnak Temple are some of Egypt's most famous archaeological sites. Its history includes a variety of famous pharaohs, such as Akhenaten, Tutankhamun, Hatshepsut and Cleopatra VII. Many famous foreigners, including Julius Caesar, Alexander the Great and — according to the Gospel of Matthew — even Jesus, visited Egypt.
Today, Egyptologists and other scientists engage in excavations and studies and often make new discoveries. Museums around the world have ancient Egyptian artifacts, and exhibitions on the country's history are very popular.
But how much do you really know about ancient Egypt? Take our quiz and find out. If you need a hint, click the yellow button!
Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University.