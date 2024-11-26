Ancient Egypt quiz: Test your smarts about pyramids, hieroglyphs and King Tut

Ancient Egypt is famous for its pyramids, mummies and hieroglyphs. At times throughout its thousands of years of history, ancient Egypt was an empire that controlled vast areas of northeast Africa and the eastern Mediterranean, while at other times it was under the control of foreign powers.

The Giza pyramids , the Valley of the Kings and Karnak Temple are some of Egypt's most famous archaeological sites. Its history includes a variety of famous pharaohs, such as Akhenaten, Tutankhamun , Hatshepsut and Cleopatra VII . Many famous foreigners, including Julius Caesar , Alexander the Great and — according to the Gospel of Matthew — even Jesus , visited Egypt.

Today, Egyptologists and other scientists engage in excavations and studies and often make new discoveries. Museums around the world have ancient Egyptian artifacts, and exhibitions on the country's history are very popular.

But how much do you really know about ancient Egypt? Take our quiz and find out. If you need a hint, click the yellow button!

