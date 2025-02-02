Human evolution quiz: What do you know about Homo sapiens?

This human evolution quiz will test your knowledge of our species, including when and how we evolved.

Early Homo sapiens crania (Irhoud 1 &amp; Qafzeh 6)
Two skulls from early Homo sapiens individuals. (Image credit: The Natural History Museum / Alamy Stock Photo)

Ever since Charles Darwin detailed the mechanism of evolution by means of natural selection in 1859, scientists have had a way to understand how life on Earth changed over millions of years. Today, we know that Homo sapiens evolved from a primate ancestor, and we can trace our history back through multiple species.

But how much do you know about the millions of years of evolution that led to us? Can you earn the "sapiens" title with your "wise" answers?

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. We're rooting for you!

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

