Human evolution quiz: What do you know about Homo sapiens?
This human evolution quiz will test your knowledge of our species, including when and how we evolved.
Ever since Charles Darwin detailed the mechanism of evolution by means of natural selection in 1859, scientists have had a way to understand how life on Earth changed over millions of years. Today, we know that Homo sapiens evolved from a primate ancestor, and we can trace our history back through multiple species.
But how much do you know about the millions of years of evolution that led to us? Can you earn the "sapiens" title with your "wise" answers?
Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. We're rooting for you!
More science quizzes
—Roman emperor quiz: Test your knowledge on the rulers of the ancient empire
—Alexander the Great quiz: How well do you know the famous king and conqueror from the ancient world?
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.