Mariana Trench quiz: How deep is your knowledge?

The Mariana Trench is the deepest known point of the ocean, plunging down further than the height of Mount Everest.

The Mariana Trench (sometimes called Marianas Trench) is a mysterious and extremely deep oceanic trench. Plunging deeper than Mount Everest is tall and stretching five times longer than the Grand Canyon, the Mariana Trench is the deepest place on Earth (that we currently know of).

Despite advancements in technology and seabed mapping, a large part of the ocean floor remains unexplored. In fact, more people have been to the moon than to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

That's because, the Mariana Trench's environment is very hostile. Sunlight cannot penetrate deep water so it's always dark, the temperature hovers around freezing, and the pressure is so immense it could crush humans and most human-made equipment.

So, are you ready to dive in and discover how much you know about the Mariana Trench? If you need a hint, hit the yellow button. Good luck!

