Science news this week: Black holes galore and blue whales that still sing

In this week's science news, we discover a bevy of new black holes, that blue whales are still singing, our lesser known dream cycles, and the complex path along which human's evolved.

Black holes have dominated our coverage this week, with the discovery of a record-breaking space-time rupture believed to be the earliest ever found .

The black hole and its galaxy, together dubbed CAPERS-LRD-z9, existed just 500 million years after the Big Bang, and adds to growing evidence that black holes began shaping our universe much earlier than astrophysicists once thought.

Black holes' ever earlier beginnings could help to explain how some swell to mind-boggling sizes. Take the one at the heart of the "Cosmic Horseshoe" galaxy system: This week, scientists said they'd found a black hole there that is 36 billion times the mass of the sun . This makes it one of the largest cosmic monsters in the universe.

Training our black hole spotting skills could enable us to detect one close enough to visit, albeit in a paperclip-sized craft propelled by Earthbound lasers, according to one astrophysicist's proposal . Visiting a black hole could provide insights into the structure of space-time. But taking a one-way trip to a black hole isn't the only way to learn about them: radiation from newly-hypothesized evaporating black hole 'morsels' could also reveal clues to the nature of these cosmic behemoths.

Blue whales not silent

Blue whales sing less when food is scarce. (Image credit: Eco2drew via Getty Images)

Recent reports of blue whales falling silent off California may have been more than a little exaggerated . The media coverage, which began in July with a report by National Geographic , cites a February study that began in 2015 during the peak of a devastating, ecosystem-disrupting marine heatwave known as " the blob ."

But after we looked at the study and contacted its authors, we found that the iconic whales had soon found their voices after the heatwave had dissipated. The long-term impacts of climate change on blue whale populations and their singing are still hard to untangle, but relatively recent estimates still suggest that their numbers are growing. A sigh — or a song — of relief is in order.

Discover more animal news

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

— Ancient predatory whale with big eyes and razor-sharp teeth was 'deceptively cute'

— 115 million-year-old dinosaur tracks unearthed in Texas after devastating floods

— Texas puma genes rescue Florida panthers from extinction — for now

Life's little mysteries

In the past, scientists thought dreams happened only during REM sleep. Does that theory still hold true? (Image credit: CSA Images via Getty Images)

It's commonly-assumed that we dream during REM sleep, yet this isn't the only time they happen. So when else do we dream, what are they like, and why don't we remember them ?

— If you enjoyed this, sign up for our Life's Little Mysteries newsletter

Diabetic man produces own insulin

A new gene-editing technique could promise a cure for diabetes without the need for immune supressing drugs. (Image credit: quantic69 via Getty Images)

A man with type 1 diabetes became the first person to produce his own insulin without using immune suppressing drugs. The breakthrough came thanks to a genetically engineered cell transplant.

The approach is still in its earliest days — the man didn't produce enough insulin to cure his diabetes — but it is nonetheless an exciting potential breakthrough in treatment of the disease.

Discover more health news

— Prominent medical journal refuses RFK's call to retract a vaccine study

— Human eggs have special protection against certain types of aging, study hints

— Diagnostic dilemma: Girl's dental trouble caused a life-threatening eye infection

Science Spotlight

Scientists once thought there was a clear evolutionary line between our ancestors and us. But emerging evidence suggests our evolutionary history is more like a braided stream than a branching tree. (Image credit: Sam Falconer)

We all know the famous March of Progress image: Starting with a quadrupedal ape-like ancestor, humans evolved in a series of steps until we arrived at the upright, two-legged body we have today.

The problem is that this image paints far too simplistic a picture of our origins. The evolution of our species came from a convoluted braiding together of everything that came before. It took a whole lot of mixing to make us human, and our Science Spotlight piece this week dives into how scientists are unravelling it .

Also in science news this week

— Meta AI takes first step to superintelligence — and Zuckerberg will no longer release the most powerful systems to the public

— Man sought diet advice from ChatGPT and ended up with dangerous 'bromism' syndrome

— Archaeologists locate 'La Fortuna,' a Spanish ship that exploded in 1748 along North Carolina's coast

— 'Rogue waves' can be 65 feet tall, but they aren't 'freak occurrences,' data from North Sea reveals

Would you go on a 400 year journey through space?

Travelling to our nearest star system is the ultimate one-way trip — but could you live your life among the stars? Let us know in our latest poll.

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something to do over the weekend, here are some of the best polls, book interviews and crosswords published this week.

— We know humans arose in Africa, but archaeology is only just uncovering secrets of the continent's early civilizations [Interview]

— Live Science crossword puzzle #5: Substance with a pH value less than 7 — 2 down [Crossword]

— The final 'planet parade' of 2025 rises Sunday. Here's how to see the full 6-planet show. [Skywatching]

Science in pictures

The MIRI Deep Imaging Survey (MIDIS), the James Webb Space Telescope's take on the Hubble Ultra Deep Field, reveals 2,500 more distant structures. (Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, G. Östlin, P. G. Perez-Gonzalez, J. Melinder, the JADES Collaboration, the MIDIS collaboration, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb))

The James Webb telescope has reexamined Hubble's famed Ultra Deep Field image to discover 2,500 more objects.

And many of them are beautiful new galaxies that are even older and more distant than the ones in the original image, dating back to less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

Follow Live Science on social media