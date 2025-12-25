Neuroscience word search — Find all the parts of the brain
How well do you know that organ between your ears? Test your recognition of neuroscience terms with this word search.
More puzzles and quizzes
—Brain quiz: Test your knowledge of the most complex organ in the body
—Live Science crossword puzzle: Test your knowledge on all things science with our weekly puzzle
—What do you know about psychology's most infamous experiments? Test your knowledge in this science quiz.
Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She holds a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Her work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains heavily involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.